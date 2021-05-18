|description= Michael “Naiza Boom” Machiona is a Zimbabwean video and film director and musician. He is behind Naibo(NB) Films which features characters like Jatiwero and Dhafu.

Michael “Naiza Boom” Machiona is a Zimbabwean video and film director and musician. He is behind Naibo(NB) Films which features characters like Jatiwero and Dhafu.

Background

Real Name

Michael Machiona

Career

Music

In 2020 he released a single titled Handisisina Moyo which was produced by Frank Gamba also known as Novax. He has a song titled Mama Africa featuring Pauline.[1]

Naibo Films

Naiza Boom started directing and editing music videos for upcoming musicians around 2013 before he came up with NB Films production to cater for all musicians and actors.

He started with Class Yemadofo which featured National FM radio presenter, DJ Shugeta, female dancehall artists including Faceless and Angel Pee.

After the Class Yemadofo project, the team linked up with Enzo Ishall for another skit Maputi e$25 which went viral.

As a music video director, Naiza Boom has worked with Amos Mahendere, Boss Sakina, Carlos Green, Oscar Pambuka, Empress Massina, Faceless, Chido Machanzi, and Maskiri.[1]