Michael “Naiza Boom” Machiona is a Zimbabwean video and film director and musician. He is behind Naibo(NB) Films which features characters like Jatiwero and Dhafu.

Background

Real Name

Michael Machiona

Girlfriend

In 2020, Naiza Boom was dating a woman identified only as Egness.[1]

Career

Music

In 2020 he released a single titled Handisisina Moyo which was produced by Frank Gamba also known as Novax. He has a song titled Mama Africa featuring Pauline.[2]

Alleged Assault

In October 2020, Naiza Boom was assaulted by his girlfriend over his video titled Tingori 2.

Naiza Boom’s video featured models whom his lover identified as Egness had problems with. In the video, Naiza Boom kissed a beautiful model, Sontana. Upon seeing the video, Egness is said to have attacked him with her shoes on the head. Egness regretted her actions and she would be supportive of Naiza Boom's work.[1]

Naibo Films

Naiza Boom started directing and editing music videos for upcoming musicians around 2013 before he came up with NB Films production to cater for all musicians and actors.

He started with Class Yemadofo which featured National FM radio presenter, DJ Shugeta, female dancehall artists including Faceless and Angel Pee.

After the Class Yemadofo project, the team linked up with Enzo Ishall for another skit Maputi e$25 which went viral.

As a music video director, Naiza Boom has worked with Amos Mahendere, Boss Sakina, Carlos Green, Oscar Pambuka, Empress Massina, Faceless, Chido Machanzi, and Maskiri.[2]

In 2021, Naibo Films received a plaque from YouTube for amassing 100 000 subscribers on its YouTube channel. Naiza Boom Comedy joined musician Jah Prayzah and Bustop TV who in the past also received plaques.[3]

Videos

Tingori 2 by Naiza Boom (Official video)