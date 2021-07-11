He was injured together with a group of 65 women and 400 men. Chakabva then left for Maputo to be treated since the injuries were getting serious. He came to [[Zimbabwe]] after cease fire but could not work due to injuries.<ref name="H"/>

Michael Chakabva was a Zimbabwean liberation war veteran. Chakabva died on July 6 2021 after a long illness.

Background

Age

Chakabva was born in 1943.[1]

Family

Michael Chakabva survived by his wife, Esther Chakabva, four children and eight grandchildren.[1]

Early Life

In 1959, Chakabva set for work at an early age and worked as a tea boy at Lewis Construction Company in Harare, formerly Salisbury.

The company constructed Cranborne, New Canaan and Duly’s Garage in Harare. In 1961, he went to Kariba and worked at the Kariba Dam until 1962. He then moved to Zambia and started working in Lusaka for Lewis Construction.

In 1963, he moved to Kitwe under the same company where he was promoted to become a driver.

Chakabva whose Second Chimurenga name was Cde Vhu D Masuko was a member of the Zanla High Command, and at one time commander of the Gaza province. Michael Chakabva also recruited Joice Mujuru.

It was when he was in Zambia that he was recruited by Nikita Mangena and Joseph Khumalo to go and train under ZAPU in Morogoro, Tanzania.

After training he went to rest at Shai Shai, in Limpopo, for three months.

When Chakabva heard about ZANU, he escaped to join them under Ndabaningi Sithole. He was accompanied by 14 others that included Rex Nhongo, James Bond and Badza at Mgagao camp. He met Josiah Tongogara, Shebah Gava, Mayor Urimbo, Josiah Tungamirai, Kenny Ridzai and Emmerson Mnangagwa.

From Mgagao, Michael Chakabva and his team were sent to open Chifombo Base Camp with other fighters like Fazo Chimurenga, Makanjera, Digden, Ziso, Hicky, John Gurupira, Masamba, Tsanangura, Mukusonano, Gwindingwi, Mabhunu Muchapera and others.

They then started moving arms into Southern Rhodesia (now Zimbabwe) in 1965.

In 1968 Chakabva had his first battle at Chifombo in conjunction with Frelimo forces against the Portuguese.

In 1969, he crossed Zambezi to shift arms from Mozambique into Zimbabwe into the Mavhuradonha Mountains.

He was then sent to open Tembwe base and then to Chimoio and proceeded to Gaza to take Makasha post since he had been injured.

He was injured together with a group of 65 women and 400 men. Chakabva then left for Maputo to be treated since the injuries were getting serious. He came to Zimbabwe after cease fire but could not work due to injuries.[1]

Death

Michael Chakabva died on July 6 2021 after a long illness.[1]