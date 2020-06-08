Difference between revisions of "Michael Gore"
From Pindula
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "In '''July 2018''', '''Michael Gore''' was elected to Ward 2 Kadoma Municipality, for MDC-Alliance, with 1974 votes. ==Personal Details== No information could be found o...")
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 07:39, 8 June 2020
In July 2018, Michael Gore was elected to Ward 2 Kadoma Municipality, for MDC-Alliance, with 1974 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 2 Kadoma Municipality with 1974 votes, beating Neriah Jeke, independent with 563 votes, LLoyd Mujuru, independent with 106 votes, Tomy Maseko of ZIPP with 18 votes and Jealous Katenga of PRC with 11 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020