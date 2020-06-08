Difference between revisions of "Michael Gore"

In July 2018, Michael Gore was elected to Ward 2 Kadoma Municipality, for MDC-Alliance, with 1974 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 2 Kadoma Municipality with 1974 votes, beating Neriah Jeke, independent with 563 votes, LLoyd Mujuru, independent with 106 votes, Tomy Maseko of ZIPP with 18 votes and Jealous Katenga of PRC with 11 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

