The late member of parliament for [[Hwedza South]] and Deputy Minister of Environment, Water and Climate, [[Simon Musanhu]] was implicated for running campaigns for former [[Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front|ZANU-PF]] member and vice president [[Joice Mujuru]] in '''December 2014'''. Musanhu allegedly printed calendars that depicted Mujuru as the leader of Zanu-Pf. When asked for comment, Musanhu said that the materials that were being used as evidence for his support of Mujuru were generated by '''Madanha''' as part of a smear campaign. Musanhu said that <blockquote> '''Madanha''' thinks that if I am removed from Government he will get the position (of deputy minister).<ref name = "Sunday Mail">[http://www.sundaymail.co.zw/how-eng-musanhu-campaigned-for-dr-mujuru How Eng Musanhu campaigned for Dr Mujuru], ''Sunday Mail'', Published: December 21, 2014, Retrieved: September 14, 2015</ref> </ blockquote > '''Madanha''' refused to comment on Musanhu's allegations.

<blockquote> The current Board Chair , Engineer ''' Michael Madanha''' , is a ZANU-PF Provincial Vice Chairperson who previously served as a Deputy Minister for Transport and ZANU-PF MP for Vice President Chiwenga’s home constituency, Hwedza South . ( Mugwagwa, S. 2018. “Former Deputy Minister for Zinara top job.” Harare Post ). He is related to Chiwenga, (Antonio, Winstone. 2018. “Zanu-PF Terror Gang Wreaks Havoc.” The Standard, February 25) and has defended the [ [Univern Enterprises] deals . (Chibamu, Anna . 2019 . “Zinara Defends Univern, Argues Systems Have Plugged Leakages.” New Zimbabwe, July 29). He and [[Supa Mandiwanzira ] ] are both reported to have the same political patron in Chiwenga. (Kanambura , A. , and T. Kairiza. 2020. “Mnangagwa , Chiwenga fight turns nasty.” The Independent , September 19. Gagare , O., and A. Kunambura. 2018. “Chiwenga grounded.” The Independent, September 14). '''Madanha''' was suspended in '''September 2020'' ' while he was facing charges for criminal abuse of power . </blockquote>

In '''2021''', he was Chair of the Board of [[ZINARA]]. <br/ >

In '''September 2015''' he was sworn in as the Deputy Minister of [[Transport and Infrastructural Development]].<ref name="Herald">Farirai Machivenyika, [http://www.herald.co.zw/cabinet-reshuffled/ Cabinet reshuffled], ''Herald'', Published: September 12, 2015, Retrieved: September 14, 2015</ref > <br/>

'''Madanha''' was elected to the [[House of Assembly]] for [[Hwedza South]] in '''July 2013'''.

He attended [[St Mary's Mission]] before he attended the University of Havana in Cuba where studied for an engineering degree.<ref name="Facebook">[https://www.facebook.com/honengmichael.madanha?ref=br_rs About Hon Eng Michael Madanha], ''Facebook'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: September 14, 2015</ref>

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family. <br/>

'''Michael Madanha''' is a Zimbabwean politician and a member of the [[Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front]] (ZANU-PF) party. He is the member of [[Parliament of Zimbabwe|parliament]] and was appointed the Deputy Minister of [[ Transport and Infrastructural Development ]] in ''' September 2015 ''' . In '''2021''', he was Chair of the Board of [[ZINARA]]

