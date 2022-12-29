He attended [[St Mary's Mission]] before he attended the University of Havana in Cuba where studied for an engineering degree. <ref name="Facebook">[https://www.facebook.com/honengmichael.madanha?ref=br_rs About Hon Eng Michael Madanha], ''Facebook'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: September 14, 2015</ref>

He attended [[St Mary's Mission]] before he attended the University of Havana in Cuba where studied for an engineering degree.<ref name="Facebook">[https://www.facebook.com/honengmichael.madanha?ref=br_rs About Hon Eng Michael Madanha], ''Facebook'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: September 14, 2015</ref>

Michael Madanha is a Zimbabwean politician and a member of the Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF) party. He is a member of Parliament and was appointed the Deputy Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development in September 2015. In 2021, he was Chair of the Board of ZINARA

Personal Details

School / Education

He attended St Mary's Mission before he attended the University of Havana in Cuba where studied for an engineering degree. [1]

Service / Career

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Wedza South returned to Parliament:

Michael Madanha of Zanu PF with 8 807 votes or 76.15 percent,

of Zanu PF with 8 807 votes or 76.15 percent, Phanuel Gukwe of MDC–T with 2 327 votes or 20.12 percent,

Margaret Makeche of MDC–N with 346 votes or 2.99 percent,

1 other with 86 votes or 0.74 percent.

Total 11 566 votes

In September 2015 he was sworn in as the Deputy Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development. [2]

In 2021, he was Chair of the Board of ZINARA.



Events

Cartel Power Dynamics

He is mentioned on p20 of Cartel Power Dynamics in Zimbabwe.



The current Board Chair, Engineer Michael Madanha, is a ZANU-PF Provincial Vice Chairperson who previously served as a Deputy Minister for Transport and ZANU-PF MP for Vice President Chiwenga’s home constituency, Hwedza South. (Mugwagwa, S. 2018. “Former Deputy Minister for Zinara top job.” Harare Post). He is related to Chiwenga, (Antonio, Winstone. 2018. “Zanu-PF Terror Gang Wreaks Havoc.” The Standard, February 25) and has defended the [[Univern Enterprises] deals. (Chibamu, Anna. 2019. “Zinara Defends Univern, Argues Systems Have Plugged Leakages.” New Zimbabwe, July 29). He and Supa Mandiwanzira are both reported to have the same political patron in Chiwenga. (Kanambura, A., and T. Kairiza. 2020. “Mnangagwa, Chiwenga fight turns nasty.” The Independent, September 19. Gagare, O., and A. Kunambura. 2018. “Chiwenga grounded.” The Independent, September 14). Madanha was suspended in September 2020 while he was facing charges for criminal abuse of power.

Alleged Smear Campaign Against Musanhu

The late member of parliament for Hwedza South and Deputy Minister of Environment, Water and Climate, Simon Musanhu was implicated for running campaigns for former ZANU-PF member and vice president Joice Mujuru in December 2014. Musanhu allegedly printed calendars that depicted Mujuru as the leader of Zanu PF. When asked for comment, Musanhu said that the materials that were being used as evidence for his support of Mujuru were generated by Madanha as part of a smear campaign. Musanhu said that

Madanha thinks that if I am removed from Government he will get the position (of deputy minister). [3]

Madanha refused to comment on Musanhu's allegations.

Further Reading