Madanha was elected member of parliament for Southin July 2013. In September 2015he was sworn in as the Deputy Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development.
==Alleged Smear Campaign Against Musanhu==
==Alleged Smear Campaign Against Musanhu==
The late member of parliament for Hwedza South and Deputy Minister of Environment, Water and Climate, [[Simon Musanhu]] was implicated for running campaigns for former [[Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front|ZANU-PF]] member and vice president [[Joice Mujuru]] in December 2014. Musanhu allegedly printed calendars that depicted Mujuru as the leader of Zanu-Pf. When asked for comment, Musanhu said that the materials that were being used as evidence for his support of Mujuru were generated by Madanha as part of a smear campaign. Musanhu said that
Madanha thinks that if I am removed from Government he will get the (of deputy minister). Madanha refused to comment on Musanhu's allegations.
==References==
==References==
<references/>
<references/>
|Engineer
Michael Madanha
Image Via: Chronicle
|Born
|Michael Madanha
|Nationality
|Zimbabwe
|Education
|University of Havana, Cuba
|Occupation
|Employer
|Government of Zimbabwe
|Organization
|Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development
|Political party
|Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front
Michael Madanha is a Zimbabwean politician and a member of the Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF) party. He is the member of parliament and was appointed the Deputy Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development in September 2015.
Education
Michael Madanha attended St Mary's Mission before he attended the University of Havana in Cuba where studied for an engineering degree.[1]
Career
Madanha was elected member of parliament for Hwedza South in July 2013. In September 2015 he was sworn in as the Deputy Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development.[2]
In 2021,He was reported as the Board Chair of ZINARA. He is mentioned on p20 of Cartel Power Dynamics in Zimbabwe.
The current Board Chair, Engineer Michael Madanha, is a ZANU-PF Provincial Vice Chairperson who previously served as a Deputy Minister for Transport and ZANU-PF MP for Vice President Chiwenga’s home constituency, Hwedza South. (Mugwagwa, S. 2018. “Former Deputy Minister for Zinara top job.” Harare Post). He is related to Chiwenga, (Antonio, Winstone. 2018. “Zanu-PF Terror Gang Wreaks Havoc.” The Standard, February 25) and has defended the [[Univern Enterprises] deals. (Chibamu, Anna. 2019. “Zinara Defends Univern, Argues Systems Have Plugged Leakages.” New Zimbabwe, July 29). He and Supa Mandiwanzira are both reported to have the same political patron in Chiwenga. (Kanambura, A., and T. Kairiza. 2020. “Mnangagwa, Chiwenga fight turns nasty.” The Independent, September 19. Gagare, O., and A. Kunambura. 2018. “Chiwenga grounded.” The Independent, September 14). Madanha was suspended in September 2020 while he was facing charges for criminal abuse of power.
Alleged Smear Campaign Against Musanhu
The late member of parliament for Hwedza South and Deputy Minister of Environment, Water and Climate, Simon Musanhu was implicated for running campaigns for former ZANU-PF member and vice president Joice Mujuru in December 2014. Musanhu allegedly printed calendars that depicted Mujuru as the leader of Zanu-Pf. When asked for comment, Musanhu said that the materials that were being used as evidence for his support of Mujuru were generated by Madanha as part of a smear campaign. Musanhu said that
Madanha thinks that if I am removed from Government he will get the position (of deputy minister).[3]
Madanha refused to comment on Musanhu's allegations.
References
- ↑ About Hon Eng Michael Madanha, Facebook, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: September 14, 2015
- ↑ Farirai Machivenyika, Cabinet reshuffled, Herald, Published: September 12, 2015, Retrieved: September 14, 2015
- ↑ How Eng Musanhu campaigned for Dr Mujuru, Sunday Mail, Published: December 21, 2014, Retrieved: September 14, 2015