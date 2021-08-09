Difference between revisions of "Michael Mahendere"
|Michael Mahendere
|Born
|Michael Mahendere
|Residence
|Harare
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Citizenship
|Zimbabwean
|Occupation
|Known for
|Being a Musician
|Spouse(s)
|Vimbai Mahendere
|Relatives
|Akim, Misheck and Amos
|Website
|ministermahendere
Michael Mahendere is a Zimbabwean pastor and musician. He was part of the group Pax Afro and gospel outfit Mahendere brothers. Mahendere is a pastor at United Family International Church. He has had a successful solo career with his album Getting Personal With God II producing hits such as Makanaka Jesu and Mumoyo.
Background
Mahendere is the fourth born in a family of seven children.[1] He was born on 28 May 1983 and married Vimbai Mahendere in December 2011.[2]
Siblings
He has brothers:
Michael Mahendere also has sisters:
- Naume
- Ruth (late)
- Opah[4]
Awards
Permican 2016 Awards
- Video of the Year: Kune Mponesi - feat Janet Manyowa
Permican 2015 Awards
- Best Album of the year for Getting Personal with God – November 2015
- Best Male Artist
Zimbabwe Achievers Awards
- 2018 Zimbabwe Achievers Awards International Gospel award.
Albums
- Getting Personal With God 3
- Getting Personal With God (Live Worship DVD) - GPWG 2
- Worship Classics (Prayer for the Nation)
- Classics Singles
Pictures
Music Videos
References
- ↑ Fatima Bulla, Michael Mahendere: A life of prophecy, Sunday Mail, published: June 19, 2016, retrieved: October 18, 2016
- ↑ About Michael Mahendere, Facebook, published: No Date Given, retrieved: October 18, 2016
- ↑ MAHENDERE EXCLUSIVE!, H-Metro, Published: January 16, 2018, Retrieved: July 30, 2021
- ↑ Other side of Minister Mahendere. . . gold miner, farmer and happy father, The Herald, Published: June 27, 2020, Retrieved: August 9, 2021