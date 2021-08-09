Difference between revisions of "Michael Mahendere"

Pindula

Mahendere is the fourth born in a family of seven children and has brothers [[Akim Mahendere|Akim]], [[Misheck Mahendere|Misheck]] and [[Amos Mahendere|Amos]].<ref name="SM">Fatima Bulla, [http://www.sundaymail.co.zw/michael-mahendere-a-life-of-prophecy/ Michael Mahendere: A life of prophecy], ''Sunday Mail'', published: June 19, 2016, retrieved: October 18, 2016</ref> He was born on 28 May 1983 and  married  [[Vimbai Mahendere]] in December 2011.<ref name="FB">[https://www.facebook.com/michael.mahendere/about About Michael Mahendere], ''Facebook'', published: No Date Given, retrieved: October 18, 2016</ref>
Mahendere is the fourth born in a family of seven children.<ref name="SM">Fatima Bulla, [http://www.sundaymail.co.zw/michael-mahendere-a-life-of-prophecy/ Michael Mahendere: A life of prophecy], ''Sunday Mail'', published: June 19, 2016, retrieved: October 18, 2016</ref> He was born on 28 May 1983 and  married  [[Vimbai Mahendere]] in December 2011.<ref name="FB">[https://www.facebook.com/michael.mahendere/about About Michael Mahendere], ''Facebook'', published: No Date Given, retrieved: October 18, 2016</ref>
===Siblings===
He has brothers:
*[[Misheck Mahendere]]
*[[Amos Mahendere]]
*[[Akim Mahendere]]<ref name="HM">[https://www.hmetro.co.zw/mahendere-exclusive/ MAHENDERE EXCLUSIVE!], ''H-Metro'', Published: January 16, 2018, Retrieved: July 30, 2021</ref>
Michael Mahendere also has sisters:
*Naume
*Ruth (late)
*Opah<ref name="H">[https://www.herald.co.zw/other-side-of-minister-mahendere-gold-miner-farmer-and-happy-father/ Other side of Minister Mahendere. . . gold miner, farmer and happy father], ''The Herald'', Published: June 27, 2020, Retrieved: August 9, 2021</ref>
  
 
==Awards==
 
==Awards==

Michael Mahendere is a Zimbabwean pastor and musician. He was part of the group Pax Afro and gospel outfit Mahendere brothers. Mahendere is a pastor at United Family International Church. He has had a successful solo career with his album Getting Personal With God II producing hits such as Makanaka Jesu and Mumoyo.

Background

Mahendere is the fourth born in a family of seven children.[1] He was born on 28 May 1983 and married Vimbai Mahendere in December 2011.[2]

Siblings

He has brothers:

Michael Mahendere also has sisters:

  • Naume
  • Ruth (late)
  • Opah[4]

Awards

Permican 2016 Awards

Permican 2015 Awards

  • Best Album of the year for Getting Personal with God – November 2015
  • Best Male Artist

Zimbabwe Achievers Awards


Albums

  • Getting Personal With God 3
  • Getting Personal With God (Live Worship DVD) - GPWG 2
  • Worship Classics (Prayer for the Nation)
  • Classics Singles

Pictures

  • Michael mahendere (1).jpg
  • Michael mahendere (2).jpg
  • Michael mahendere (3).jpg
  • Michael mahendere (4).jpg
  • Michael mahendere (5).jpg
  • Michael mahendere (6).jpg
  • Michael mahendere (7).jpg

Music Videos

Minister Michael Mahendere & Direct Worship - Mweya Mutsvene



Janet Manyowa - Kune Muponesi ft. Minister Mahendere



CCAP Voice of Mbare - MUKUNDI ft Minister Michael Mahendere and Macdonald Chidavaenzi



Makanaka Jesu - Pastor Mahendere




References

  1. Fatima Bulla, Michael Mahendere: A life of prophecy, Sunday Mail, published: June 19, 2016, retrieved: October 18, 2016
  2. About Michael Mahendere, Facebook, published: No Date Given, retrieved: October 18, 2016
  3. MAHENDERE EXCLUSIVE!, H-Metro, Published: January 16, 2018, Retrieved: July 30, 2021
  4. Other side of Minister Mahendere. . . gold miner, farmer and happy father, The Herald, Published: June 27, 2020, Retrieved: August 9, 2021
