Difference between revisions of "Michael Mahendere"

Michael Mahendere is a Zimbabwean pastor and musician. He was part of the group Pax Afro and gospel outfit Mahendere brothers. Mahendere is a pastor at United Family International Church. He has had a successful solo career with his album Getting Personal With God II producing hits such as Makanaka Jesu and Mumoyo.

Background

Mahendere is the fourth born in a family of seven children.[1] He was born on 28 May 1983 and married Vimbai Mahendere in December 2011.[2]

Mahendere's father Paul Mahendere died in January 2021. Mahendere succumbed to a chest complication aged 77.[3]

Siblings

He has brothers:

Michael Mahendere also has sisters:

Naume

Ruth (late)

Opah[5]

Awards

Permican 2016 Awards

Video of the Year: Kune Mponesi - feat Janet Manyowa

Permican 2015 Awards

Best Album of the year for Getting Personal with God – November 2015

– November 2015 Best Male Artist

Zimbabwe Achievers Awards

2018 Zimbabwe Achievers Awards International Gospel award.





Albums

Getting Personal With God 3

Getting Personal With God (Live Worship DVD) - GPWG 2

Worship Classics (Prayer for the Nation)

Classics Singles

Pictures

Music Videos

Minister Michael Mahendere & Direct Worship - Mweya Mutsvene



















Makanaka Jesu - Pastor Mahendere









