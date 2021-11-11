Vice Air Marshal Michael Moyo

Michael Moyo is a member of the Airforce of Zimbabwe where he holds the rank of Vice Air Marshal.

Background

Wife

Michael Moyo's wife is named to Sylvia.[1]

Children

He has a daughter with his wife Sylvia.[1]

In November 2021, Moyo took Dominican Convent School to court for withdrawing an offer letter for his daughter after he refused to pay school fees in United States dollars.

Moyo, together with his wife, Sylvia, sought an order declaring the school's decision unlawful and also an order compelling it to comply with Statutory Instrument (SI) 127/2021, also known as Presidential Powers Temporary Measures financial Laundering Amendment Regulations 2021.

According to the court application, Moyo’s daughter has been learning at the school since Grade 1 and is now in Grade 7.

Earlier in 2021, his daughter allegedly applied for a Form 1 place at the school in line with the procedures.

The application and consideration were, however, merit-based and his daughter excelled, resulting in her being offered a place for the class commencing 2022.

In order to secure the place, they were advised to pay a development levy of US$1 500 by September 30, 2021.

Michael Moyo said he went to the school on September 8 to settle the fees, but was told he could only pay in US dollars. He sought a meeting with the school head to engage particularly on the payment mode as he intended to make payment using the local currency at the official interbank rate.

His request for the meeting, however, was turned down.

Moyo said the deputy school head refused to meet him, insisting Moyo should simply pay in US$.

Moyo said, he received a letter dated September 30 2021 from the school head notifying him of the withdrawal of the offer for the Form 1 place for his daughter.

Moyo said the school head told him that he had displayed his unwillingness to be bound by the school rules and regulations. The head said Moyo's actions were detrimental not only to the school but to other parents.

Moyo argued that he was punished for asking to pay in local currency. He said he was not aware of the rules and regulations which the school said he violated as they were never communicated to him. He approached the court seeking an order declaring the school's decision null and void and for his daughter to be given a place at the school.[1]