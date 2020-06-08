Difference between revisions of "Michael Mvura"
In July 2018, Michael Mvura was elected to Ward 3 Kadoma Municipality, for MDC-Alliance, with 1609 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 3 Kadoma Municipality with 1609 votes, beating Jonathan Mbengo of Zanu-PF with 791 votes, Bothwell Rangarirai Pasipamire of MDC-T with 141 votes, Barnabas Swuka, independent with 68 votes, Wadzanai Kahonde of ZIPP with 26 votes and Fungai Runeya Sandaraki of PRC with 21 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
