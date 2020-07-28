Difference between revisions of "Michael Nyabadza"

Michael Nyabadza is regarded as a politically exposed person. Michael Zvikomborero Nyabadza is on the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Board 2015.

Farm Mechanisation Scheme

In July 2020, Michael Nyabadza was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.

The data is analysed by recipients origin:.

Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.



Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,

Mashonaland West US$44,7 million

Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.



Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.

Masvingo US$26,4 million,

Manicaland US$18 million

Midlands US$14 million.

Michael Nyabadza is listed under the thematic group “Politically Exposed Persons”. On the list he received US$125,633.00.

