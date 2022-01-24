In July 2018, Michael Nyamatore was elected to Ward 1 Chimanimani RDC, for Zanu PF with 1535 votes.

Personal Details

School / Education

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 1 Chimanimani RDC with 1535 votes, beating Moses Chemwanyisa of MDC Alliance with 243 votes and Antony Tsakatsa of PRC with 32 votes. [1]

Events

