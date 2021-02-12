Michael Obeng is a Ghana-born plastic surgeon in the United States. In February 2021 he successfully removed Gorilla Glue from the scalp of a woman who sprayed it on her hair mistaking it for hairspray.

Career

Operating 'Gorilla Glue Girl'

In February 2021, Michael Obeng operated a woman named Tessica Brown who came to be known as Gorilla Glue Girl after she sprayed Gorilla Glue on her hair mistaking it for hairspray.

It took Obeng four hours to remove the glue from Brown's scalp. Obeng offered to perform the US$12,500 procedure for free when he heard about Brown’s plight after she shared a video on TikTok.

Obeng, who has a chemistry background, told TMZ that he used various things to break down the polyurethane, which is the main ingredient in Gorilla Glue.

He did some research and came up with a mixture of medical-grade adhesive remover, aloe vera, olive oil and some acetone.

After mixing up the ingredients, he first tested them on a dummy, whose hair extensions had been sprayed with Gorilla Glue, to make sure it worked.