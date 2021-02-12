Difference between revisions of "Michael Obeng"
Revision as of 05:24, 12 February 2021
Dr Michael Obeng is a Ghana-born plastic surgeon in the United States. In February 2021 he successfully removed Gorilla Glue from the scalp of a woman who sprayed it on her hair mistaking it for hairspray.
Education
Michael Obeng is a Harvard trained, board-certified Beverly Hills plastic surgeon.[1]
Career
Obeng specializes in cosmetic surgery of the ageing face, neck, breast, body, trunk, extremities and genitalia. Dr Obeng is among the few plastic surgeons in the world to successfully reattach a limb, remove ribs to streamline the waist and he is an expert in complex reconstructive surgery, hand, and micro-neurovascular surgery, hence, the nickname, “The Surgeon’s Surgeon” as dubbed by his colleagues.[1]
Operating 'Gorilla Glue Girl'
In February 2021, Michael Obeng operated a woman named Tessica Brown who came to be known as Gorilla Glue Girl after she sprayed Gorilla Glue on her hair mistaking it for hairspray.
It took Obeng four hours to remove the glue from Brown's scalp. Obeng offered to perform the US$12,500 procedure for free when he heard about Brown’s plight after she shared a video on TikTok.
Obeng, who has a chemistry background, told TMZ that he used various things to break down the polyurethane, which is the main ingredient in Gorilla Glue.
He did some research and came up with a mixture of medical-grade adhesive remover, aloe vera, olive oil and some acetone.
After mixing up the ingredients, he first tested them on a dummy, whose hair extensions had been sprayed with Gorilla Glue, to make sure it worked.[2]
Awards
He was named among “America’s Top Plastic Surgeons” by the Consumer’s Research Council of America in 2011 and 2014. Obeng also received a research grant from the National Institute of Health (NIH) and the Herman B. Barnett award in Surgery and Anesthesia. [1]
Philanthropy
Dr Obeng is the founder of Restoring Emotional Stability Through Outstanding Reconstructive Efforts (Restore), a charity which offers free reconstructive surgery in developing nations and trains local physicians.[1][2]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.3 Michael K. Obeng,MD, FACS, mikoplasticsurgery.com, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: February 12, 2021
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 Emmanuel Onyango and Evelyne Musambi, Ghana-born surgeon 'unsticks Gorilla Glue woman', BBC, Published: February 11, 2021, Retrieved: February 12, 2021