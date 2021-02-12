|description= Dr Michael Obeng is a Ghana-born plastic surgeon in the United States. In February 2021 he successfully removed Gorilla Glue from the scalp of a woman who sprayed it on her hair mistaking it for hairspray.

Michael Obeng was married to Veronika Obeng who participated in the show, originally titled “Second Wives Club” in 2015. Veronika Obeng filed for divorce in July 2016.<ref name="V">Gene Maddaus, [https://variety.com/2017/biz/news/michael-obeng-plastic-surgeon-e-entertainment-reality-tv-1201977079/ Plastic Surgeon Sues to Block Airing of ‘Humiliating’ E! Reality Show], ''Variety'', Published: February 2, 2017, Retrieved: February 12, 2021</ref>

[[File:Michael Obeng.jpg|thumb|Michael Obeng]] Dr '''Michael Obeng''' is a Ghana-born plastic surgeon in the United States. In February 2021 he successfully removed Gorilla Glue from the scalp of a woman who sprayed it on her hair mistaking it for hairspray.

Background

Wife

Michael Obeng was married to Veronika Obeng who participated in the show, originally titled “Second Wives Club” in 2015. Veronika Obeng filed for divorce in July 2016.[1]

Education

Michael Obeng is a Harvard trained, board-certified Beverly Hills plastic surgeon.[2]

Career

Obeng specializes in cosmetic surgery of the ageing face, neck, breast, body, trunk, extremities and genitalia. Dr Obeng is among the few plastic surgeons in the world to successfully reattach a limb, remove ribs to streamline the waist and he is an expert in complex reconstructive surgery, hand, and micro-neurovascular surgery, hence, the nickname, “The Surgeon’s Surgeon” as dubbed by his colleagues.[2]

Operating 'Gorilla Glue Girl'

In February 2021, Michael Obeng operated a woman named Tessica Brown who came to be known as Gorilla Glue Girl after she sprayed Gorilla Glue on her hair mistaking it for hairspray.

It took Obeng four hours to remove the glue from Brown's scalp. Obeng offered to perform the US$12,500 procedure for free when he heard about Brown’s plight after she shared a video on TikTok.

Obeng, who has a chemistry background, told TMZ that he used various things to break down the polyurethane, which is the main ingredient in Gorilla Glue.

He did some research and came up with a mixture of medical-grade adhesive remover, aloe vera, olive oil and some acetone.

After mixing up the ingredients, he first tested them on a dummy, whose hair extensions had been sprayed with Gorilla Glue, to make sure it worked.[3]

Awards

He was named among “America’s Top Plastic Surgeons” by the Consumer’s Research Council of America in 2011 and 2014. Obeng also received a research grant from the National Institute of Health (NIH) and the Herman B. Barnett award in Surgery and Anesthesia. [2]

Philanthropy

Dr Obeng is the founder of Restoring Emotional Stability Through Outstanding Reconstructive Efforts (Restore), a charity which offers free reconstructive surgery in developing nations and trains local physicians.[2][3]