Difference between revisions of "Michael Raeburn"

*''Winds Of Rage'' aka ''Vent de Colère'' 1998 British Screen/The Works/France 3. A peasant farmer unable to adapt to a changing world, kills himself. His daughter turns the farm around. Camera: Chris Seager. Starring: Patrick Bouchitey, Coraly Zahonero, Bernadette Lafont.

*''Soweto'' 1988 Goldcrest Films/GEI/Skandia/NTA. Music: Hugh Masekela, Stimela and the ANC Choir. Camera: Dick Pope. Starring: Sam Williams, Dambiza Kente, Sophie Mxhina. Romeo and Juliette story set during the 1976 riots in Soweto. Filmed in Nigeria and Zimbabwe.

Michael Raeburn is a Zimbabwean filmmaker. Born and bred in Africa, the greater part of his work emanates from there. His principal theme is the sense of alienation and frustration felt by a social group that has been suppressed by a more powerful one. This can lead to violence and even to madness.

Life

Raeburn's mother was partly Egyptian and his father was British. Born in Cairo, he lived in Rhodesia from the age of three. He studied at the University of Rhodesia (now University of Zimbabwe), London and Aix-en-Provence.

After making his satirical 1969 film Rhodesia Countdown, he was declared a prohibited immigrant in Rhodesia, and spent twelve years in exile. In 1970 he married the journalist Anna Raeburn. They divorced in 1976. Raeburn has one daughter by Karen Chessell: Olivia Raeburn Chessell.

Living in London, Raeburn met James Baldwin in 1974. The pair became friends, and on-off lovers, and in 1977 began working together on a movie adaptation of Giovanni's Room. Marlon Brando agreed to play the part of Guillaume, and Robert De Niro also showed interest in the project. At Baldwin's 53rd birthday in 1977 guests were told that the film was going to be made. However, Raeburn eventually gave up the project, frustrated at financial demands made by Baldwin's agent.

Films

Rhodesia Countdown 1969 Vaughan-Rogosin Films Directors' Fornight - Cannes; Peace prize - Mannheim; London Int.Festival.

Beyond The Plains Where Man Was Born 1976 Signfour Films/7 Productions. A maasai tells the story of his life. London Int. Festival; Sydney FF.

Sunday Sweet Sunday 1978 Westward TV. Series on 'The Sunday Lunch' in different countries, among different classes.

The Grass Is Singing aka Killing Heat USA 1980. Chibote Ltd/Swedish Film Institute. Based on the novel by Doris Lessing. Camera: Bille August. Starring: Karen Black, John Thaw, John Kani. Leonard Maltins's Guide *** London Int.Festival; Toronto FF; San Francisco FF; Sydney FF.

Under Africa Skies 1988 BBC/Island Records. Series on African music in Zimbabwe, Ethiopia, Mali, Algeria.

Home Sweet Home 1999 Lizard Films France-New York. An experimental film about childhood memories shot on DV8 blown to 35mm. Cannes Film Festival- ACDO 'Académie Du Documentaire'; Festival Africano di Milano 'Premio C.E.I'; Vue d'Afrique, Montréal; Cinéma du Réel, Paris; Int. Festival of Gotteborg.

Melvyn The Magnificent aka Let's Hit The Streets 2005. FMC-France/SABC. Among the gangs during The Cape Town Carnival.

Triomf 2008 GH Films, France/Giraffe, South Africa. Based on the Noma Prize novel by Marlène van Niekerk. Starring: Lionel Newton, Vanessa Cooke, Obed Baloyi, Eduan van Jaarsveldt. "Best South African Film" DIFF; "Best Actor" Tariffa; London Int. Festival; Pusan Int. Festival.

Books

″Black Fire! Accounts of the guerilla war in Rhodesia.″ with an introduction by James Baldwin. 1978 J. Friedmann, London. USA title ″We Are Everywhere″ Random House Inc New York 1979. Zimbabwe Publishing House 1981.

"JIT" Anvil Press 1991/Kaleidoscope 1994. Novel about a young man from an African village trying to make his mark in the big city.

"Night Of The Fireflies" David Philip 2006. M-Net Literary Award. While searching for his lover in war-torn Mozambique, a confused stranger meets a charismatic but dangerous medium who changes his life.



