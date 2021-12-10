In July 2018, Michael Taka Mushure was elected to Ward 16 Chikomba RDC, for Zanu PF with 1089 votes.

2018 – elected to Ward 16 Chikomba RDC with 1089 votes, beating Rumbidzai Mapfumo of MDC Alliance with 911 votes, Loveridge Juru of NPF with 145 votes, Joshua Chiyangwa, independent, with 77 votes, Nobert Muchena Tinei, independent, with 56 votes, Marko Mungototo of BZA with 33 votes, and Tirivangani Mashegede of PRC with 16 votes. [1]

