In July 2018, Michael Taka Mushure was elected to Ward 16 Chikomba RDC, for Zanu PF with 1089 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 16 Chikomba RDC with 1089 votes, beating Rumbidzai Mapfumo of MDC Alliance with 911 votes, Loveridge Juru of NPF with 145 votes, Joshua Chiyangwa, independent, with 77 votes, Nobert Muchena Tinei, independent, with 56 votes, Marko Mungototo of BZA with 33 votes, and Tirivangani Mashegede of PRC with 16 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020