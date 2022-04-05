Michelina Ngaakudzwe Chindiya also known as Miss Chindiya on social media platforms is a Zimbabwean fitness trainer, private wealth fund manager and influencer.

Background

She is an only child who was raised by a single mother who was an Economist by profession and worked in the Finance sector. [1] Miss Chindiya used to date Rufaro Shisanyama owner Rufaro, also known as Mr Shisanyama.[2]

Husband

Miss Chindiya's husband is Tehn Diamond. On 30 October 2021, Tehn Diamond and Michelina Chindiya got engaged.[3]

On 19 March 2022, Tehn Diamond and Miss Chindiya had their lobola ceremony.

Education

She holds a BSc in Banking and Finance from the University of Essex.[1] Michelina Chindiya is an American Council on Exercise (ACE) certified fitness trainer.[4]

At school, she was a good swimmer and the captain of the swimming team. She was also a regular member of her school hockey teams and had the honour of representing Zimbabwe as a gymnast. At 17 Miss Chindiya became Captain of the National Gymnastics Team and won a gold medal at one point in an international meet for SADC countries.[1]





Career

In 2022, Miss Chindiya collaborated with the Philips Africa brand which saw her promoting the brand's air fryer. She has also collaborated with HBCYN.[5]

Apart from being a Brand Ambassador, Miss Chindiya works for Carrick as a Financial Advisor.[6]