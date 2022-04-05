Difference between revisions of "Michelina Chindiya"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "{{Infobox person | pre-nominals = | name = Miss Chindiya<!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name --> | post-nominals = | image...")
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m
|(2 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 38:
|Line 38:
| organization =
| organization =
| agent = <!-- Discouraged in most cases, specifically when promotional, and requiring a reliable source -->
| agent = <!-- Discouraged in most cases, specifically when promotional, and requiring a reliable source -->
|−
| known_for = Being
|+
| known_for = Being
| notable_works = <!-- produces label ""Notable work""; may be overridden by |credits=, which produces label ""Notable credit(s)""; or by |works=, which produces label ""Works""; or by |label_name=, which produces label ""Label(s)"" -->
| notable_works = <!-- produces label ""Notable work""; may be overridden by |credits=, which produces label ""Notable credit(s)""; or by |works=, which produces label ""Works""; or by |label_name=, which produces label ""Label(s)"" -->
| style =
| style =
|Line 114:
|Line 114:
|title_mode=replace
|title_mode=replace
|keywords= Michelina Chindiya, Miss Chindiya, Miss Chindiya biography, Miss Chindiya husband
|keywords= Michelina Chindiya, Miss Chindiya, Miss Chindiya biography, Miss Chindiya husband
|−
|description=
|+
|description=
|image= Miss-Chindiya-Biography.jpg
|image= Miss-Chindiya-Biography.jpg
|image_alt= Miss Chindiya Biography
|image_alt= Miss Chindiya Biography
}}
}}
|−
|−
|−
|−
[[Category:Social Media Celebrities]]
[[Category:Social Media Celebrities]]
Latest revision as of 18:23, 5 April 2022
|Miss Chindiya
|Born
|Michelina Ngaakudzwe Chindiya
|Known for
|Being a financial advisor and social media influencer
|Spouse(s)
|Tehn Diamond
|Website
|misschindiya
Michelina Ngaakudzwe Chindiya also known as Miss Chindiya on social media platforms is a Zimbabwean fitness trainer, private wealth fund manager and influencer.
Background
She is an only child who was raised by a single mother who was an Economist by profession and worked in the Finance sector. [1] Miss Chindiya used to date Rufaro Shisanyama owner Rufaro, also known as Mr Shisanyama.[2]
Husband
Miss Chindiya's husband is Tehn Diamond. On 30 October 2021, Tehn Diamond and Michelina Chindiya got engaged.[3]
On 19 March 2022, Tehn Diamond and Miss Chindiya had their lobola ceremony.
Education
She holds a BSc in Banking and Finance from the University of Essex.[1] Michelina Chindiya is an American Council on Exercise (ACE) certified fitness trainer.[4]
At school, she was a good swimmer and the captain of the swimming team. She was also a regular member of her school hockey teams and had the honour of representing Zimbabwe as a gymnast. At 17 Miss Chindiya became Captain of the National Gymnastics Team and won a gold medal at one point in an international meet for SADC countries.[1]
Career
In 2022, Miss Chindiya collaborated with the Philips Africa brand which saw her promoting the brand's air fryer. She has also collaborated with HBCYN.[5]
Apart from being a Brand Ambassador, Miss Chindiya works for Carrick as a Financial Advisor.[6]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 Becoming Michelina ‘Mikey’ Chindiya : The Unstoppable Trailblazer Finessing The Power Of Influence To Build Her Passion For Fitness And Finance Into A Formidable Brand……, Divas Inc, Published: March 8, 2021, Retrieved: April 5, 2022
- ↑ Vincent Masikati, Popular Zim Businessman Wins ‘Boyfriend Of The Year’, iHarare, Published: February 1, 2018, Retrieved: April 5, 2022
- ↑ Tehn Diamond proposes to Miss Chindiya, The Independent, Published: March 25, 2022, Retrieved: April 5, 2022
- ↑ misschindiya, Instagram, Published: March 9, 2022, Retrieved: April 5, 2022
- ↑ Tafadzwa Madzika, Miss Chindiya Talks Philips Africa and Airfryers, Greedy South, Published: March 15, 2022, Retrieved: April 5, 2022
- ↑ Michelina Chindiya, Carrick Wealth, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: April 5, 2022