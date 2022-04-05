Pindula

Miss Chindiya
Miss Chindiya Biography
BornMichelina Ngaakudzwe Chindiya
Known forBeing a financial advisor and social media influencer
Spouse(s)Tehn Diamond
Websitemisschindiya.com

Michelina Ngaakudzwe Chindiya also known as Miss Chindiya on social media platforms is a Zimbabwean fitness trainer, private wealth fund manager and influencer.

Background

She is an only child who was raised by a single mother who was an Economist by profession and worked in the Finance sector. [1] Miss Chindiya used to date Rufaro Shisanyama owner Rufaro, also known as Mr Shisanyama.[2]

Husband

Miss Chindiya's husband is Tehn Diamond. On 30 October 2021, Tehn Diamond and Michelina Chindiya got engaged.[3]

On 19 March 2022, Tehn Diamond and Miss Chindiya had their lobola ceremony.

Education

She holds a BSc in Banking and Finance from the University of Essex.[1] Michelina Chindiya is an American Council on Exercise (ACE) certified fitness trainer.[4]

At school, she was a good swimmer and the captain of the swimming team. She was also a regular member of her school hockey teams and had the honour of representing Zimbabwe as a gymnast. At 17 Miss Chindiya became Captain of the National Gymnastics Team and won a gold medal at one point in an international meet for SADC countries.[1]


Career

In 2022, Miss Chindiya collaborated with the Philips Africa brand which saw her promoting the brand's air fryer. She has also collaborated with HBCYN.[5]

Apart from being a Brand Ambassador, Miss Chindiya works for Carrick as a Financial Advisor.[6]

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 1.2 Becoming Michelina ‘Mikey’ Chindiya : The Unstoppable Trailblazer Finessing The Power Of Influence To Build Her Passion For Fitness And Finance Into A Formidable Brand……, Divas Inc, Published: March 8, 2021, Retrieved: April 5, 2022
  2. Vincent Masikati, Popular Zim Businessman Wins ‘Boyfriend Of The Year’, iHarare, Published: February 1, 2018, Retrieved: April 5, 2022
  3. Tehn Diamond proposes to Miss Chindiya, The Independent, Published: March 25, 2022, Retrieved: April 5, 2022
  4. misschindiya, Instagram, Published: March 9, 2022, Retrieved: April 5, 2022
  5. Tafadzwa Madzika, Miss Chindiya Talks Philips Africa and Airfryers, Greedy South, Published: March 15, 2022, Retrieved: April 5, 2022
  6. Michelina Chindiya, Carrick Wealth, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: April 5, 2022
