Michelle Chiyangwa popularly known as Lady MC-Boss Lady is the daughter of flamboyant Zimbabwean businessman Phillip Chiyangwa.
Background
Michelle's older sister is Vanessa Chiyangwa-Chironga.
Education
She told the MailOnline that she studied acting at Canterbury Christ Church University in the United Kingdom.[1]
Businesses
Michelle Chiyangwa claims she runs a hair parlour in Harare’s Bluffhill suburb.[1]
Cars
In 2016, Michelle owned a black Jeep with a personalised number plate, “BLESSED 1”.[1]
