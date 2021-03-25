Pindula

In 2016, Michelle owned a black Jeep with a personalised number plate, “BLESSED 1”.<ref name="N"/>
 
[[Category:Business People]]
 
[[Category:Business People]]

Michelle Chiyangwa popularly known as Lady MC-Boss Lady is the daughter of flamboyant Zimbabwean businessman Phillip Chiyangwa.

Background

Michelle's older sister is Vanessa Chiyangwa-Chironga.

Education

She told the MailOnline that she studied acting at Canterbury Christ Church University in the United Kingdom.[1]

Businesses

Michelle Chiyangwa claims she runs a hair parlour in Harare’s Bluffhill suburb.[1]

Cars

In 2016, Michelle owned a black Jeep with a personalised number plate, “BLESSED 1”.[1]

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 1.2 Chiyangwa’s daughter sold sex toys in ‘frustrating’ Zimbabwe, Nehanda Radio, Published: August 6, 2016, Retrieved: March 25, 2021
