Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Michelle Chiyangwa"

Page Discussion
 
(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
Line 1: Line 1:
'''Michelle Chiyangwa''' popularly known as '''Lady MC-Boss Lady''' is the daughter of flamboyant [[Zimbabwean]] businessman [[Phillip Chiyangwa]].
+
[[File:Michelle Chiyangwa.jpeg|thumb|Michelle Chiyangwa]] '''Michelle Chiyangwa''' popularly known as '''Lady MC-Boss Lady''' is the daughter of flamboyant [[Zimbabwean]] businessman [[Phillip Chiyangwa]].
  
 
==Background==
 
==Background==
Line 36: Line 36:
 
|keywords= Michelle Chiyangwa, Michelle Chiyangwa Cars, Michelle Chiyangwa Biography, Michelle Chiyangwa Education, Michelle Chiyangwa Sister
 
|keywords= Michelle Chiyangwa, Michelle Chiyangwa Cars, Michelle Chiyangwa Biography, Michelle Chiyangwa Education, Michelle Chiyangwa Sister
 
|description= Michelle Chiyangwa popularly known as Lady MC-Boss Lady is the daughter of flamboyant Zimbabwean businessman Phillip Chiyangwa.
 
|description= Michelle Chiyangwa popularly known as Lady MC-Boss Lady is the daughter of flamboyant Zimbabwean businessman Phillip Chiyangwa.
|image=  
+
|image= Michelle Chiyangwa.jpeg
 
|image_alt=  
 
|image_alt=  
 
}}
 
}}
  
 
[[Category:Business People]]
 
[[Category:Business People]]

Latest revision as of 14:49, 25 March 2021

Michelle Chiyangwa

Michelle Chiyangwa popularly known as Lady MC-Boss Lady is the daughter of flamboyant Zimbabwean businessman Phillip Chiyangwa.

Background

Michelle's older sister is Vanessa Chiyangwa-Chironga.

Education

She told the MailOnline that she studied acting at Canterbury Christ Church University in the United Kingdom.[1]

Similar Profiles You Might Want to See

Businesses

Michelle Chiyangwa claims she runs a hair parlour in Harare’s Bluffhill suburb.[1]

Cars

In 2016, Michelle owned a black Jeep with a personalised number plate, “BLESSED 1”.[1]

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 1.2 Chiyangwa’s daughter sold sex toys in ‘frustrating’ Zimbabwe, Nehanda Radio, Published: August 6, 2016, Retrieved: March 25, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Michelle_Chiyangwa&oldid=101362"