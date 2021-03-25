Difference between revisions of "Michelle Chiyangwa"
'''Michelle Chiyangwa''' popularly known as '''Lady MC-Boss Lady''' is the daughter of flamboyant [[Zimbabwean]] businessman [[Phillip Chiyangwa]].
Michelle Chiyangwa popularly known as Lady MC-Boss Lady is the daughter of flamboyant Zimbabwean businessman Phillip Chiyangwa.
Background
Michelle's older sister is Vanessa Chiyangwa-Chironga.
Education
She told the MailOnline that she studied acting at Canterbury Christ Church University in the United Kingdom.[1]
Businesses
Michelle Chiyangwa claims she runs a hair parlour in Harare’s Bluffhill suburb.[1]
Cars
In 2016, Michelle owned a black Jeep with a personalised number plate, “BLESSED 1”.[1]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 Chiyangwa’s daughter sold sex toys in ‘frustrating’ Zimbabwe, Nehanda Radio, Published: August 6, 2016, Retrieved: March 25, 2021