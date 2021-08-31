When asked by [[ZimLive]] about his daughter's GoFundMe campaign, Michelle's father, Phillip, said she was helping somebody.<ref name="ZL">[https://www.zimlive.com/2021/08/31/shock-at-chiyangwa-daughters-gofundme-appeal-for-weight-loss-op/ Shock at Chiyangwa daughter’s GoFundMe appeal for weight loss op], ''ZimLive'', Published: August 31, 2021, Retrieved: August 31, 2021</ref>

Michelle said she was diagnosed with Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) in 2012, which causes her to gain weight and have cystic acne.

[[File:Michelle-chiyangwa-gofund-1024x607.jpg|thumb|Michelle Chiyangwa GoFundMe Screenshot]] On Monday 30 August 2021, Michelle Chiyangwa launched a GoFundMe bid to raise £7,300 for an operation to manage her weight gain. She had raised just £10 after 15 hours.

Michelle Chiyangwa

Michelle Chiyangwa popularly known as Lady MC-Boss Lady is the daughter of flamboyant Zimbabwean businessman Phillip Chiyangwa.

Background

Michelle's older sister is Vanessa Chiyangwa-Chironga.

Education

She told the MailOnline that she studied acting at Canterbury Christ Church University in the United Kingdom.[1]

Businesses

Michelle Chiyangwa claims she runs a hair parlour in Harare’s Bluffhill suburb.[1]

Cars

In 2016, Michelle owned a black Jeep with a personalised number plate, “BLESSED 1”.[1]

GoFundMe Appeal

She had tried to manage her weight gain through diet, exercise and cutting on alcohol but she “barely lost weight.” The description for her appeal for funds read:

"Each time I go on a weight loss journey it is a struggle to work out because number one my breasts are an F Cup and cause a strain on my back and I have never been able to get rid of my stomach, which I think is associated with PCOS,” she says in her fundraising appeal. Michelle is seeking financial support for a breast reduction op as well as liposuction, a surgical procedure that uses a suction technique to remove fat from specific areas of the body, such as the abdomen, hips, thighs, buttocks, arms or neck. My back hurts and my confidence is low,” Michelle says in her plea. “I refuse to meet people because of the confidence I have lost because of my body. I feel like I’m developing body dysmorphia as time goes by. I find myself using old videos and pictures of myself or excessive filters, to mask the real me. I also refuse and avoid meeting people, which has led to me feeling depressed and body shaming myself. I will greatly appreciate any help that you’re willing to give."

