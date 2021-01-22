Difference between revisions of "Midia Mudariki"

In July 2018, Midia Mudariki was elected to Ward 5 Harare Municipality, for MDC alliance, with 3333 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 5 Harare Municipality with 3333 votes, beating Abdurrahman Sapa of Zanu PF with 2796 votes and Knowledge Mutyambizi of PRC with 84 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

