'''Midlands Christian College''' (MCC) is a private, internationally accredited, co-educational Christian high school in [[ Gweru]], [[Midlands Province]] . It was founded in '''1987'''.

Location

(September 2021)

Address: PO Box 1242 Long Road, New Christmas Gift, Gweru.

Telephone: +263 254 222 4930, +263 254 222 3153.

Cell:

Email: admin@mcc.ac.zw

Web: https://www.mcc.ac.zw/



History

Midlands Christian College was founded in 1987, and their education policy for students is detailed in their Eagles’ Creed.

School Grounds

Students / Teachers / Courses

Midlands Christian College is an Association of Trust Schools. There are about 300 pupils ranging from form 1 to form 6.

MCC is a Christian school which teaches Creationism as well as Evolution but teaches students that creationism is what the school believes in and also encourages students to research on arguments against evolution. It also actively encourages conversion to Christianity on the part of its pupils.

Events

Associations

Other information