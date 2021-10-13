Difference between revisions of "Midlands Christian College"
Revision as of 08:51, 13 October 2021
Midlands Christian College (MCC) is a private, internationally accredited, co-educational Christian high school in Gweru, Midlands Province. It was founded in 1987.
Location
(September 2021)
Address: PO Box 1242 Long Road, New Christmas Gift, Gweru.
Telephone: +263 254 222 4930, +263 254 222 3153.
Cell:
Email: admin@mcc.ac.zw
Web: https://www.mcc.ac.zw/
History
Midlands Christian College was founded in 1987, and their education policy for students is detailed in their Eagles’ Creed.
School Grounds
Students / Teachers / Courses
Midlands Christian College is an Association of Trust Schools. There are about 300 pupils ranging from form 1 to form 6.
MCC is a Christian school which teaches Creationism as well as Evolution but teaches students that creationism is what the school believes in and also encourages students to research on arguments against evolution. It also actively encourages conversion to Christianity on the part of its pupils.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.