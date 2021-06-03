Difference between revisions of "Midlands Province"
'''Midlands Province''' is one of the ten [[Zimbabwe Provinces]]. It has an area of 49,166 square kilometres (18,983 sq mi) and a population of 1,614,941 according to the 2012 census. It is home to various peoples. The province also has a blend of [[Shona]], [[Ndebele]], [[Tswana]], [[Suthu]], [[Chewa]] among various other languages spoken in Zimbabwe. Its administrative capital is [[Gweru]].
[[Gweru]] is the third largest city in Zimbabwe, followed by [[Kwekwe]], a town with some of the richest industries in Zimbabwe. Both mining and manufacturing occur here - mines and [[Sable Chemicals]].
==Districts==
Midlands Province is divided into 8 districts:
* [[Chirumhanzu]]
* [[Gokwe North]]
* [[Gokwe South]]
* [[Gweru]]
* [[Kwekwe]]
* [[Mberengwa]]
* [[Shurugwi]]
* [[Zvishavane]]
==Population==
Midlands Province
Midlands Province is one of the ten Zimbabwe Provinces. It has an area of 49,166 square kilometres (18,983 sq mi) and a population of 1,614,941 according to the 2012 census. It is home to various peoples. The province also has a blend of Shona, Ndebele, Tswana, Suthu, Chewa among various other languages spoken in Zimbabwe. Its administrative capital is Gweru.
Gweru is the third largest city in Zimbabwe, followed by Kwekwe, a town with some of the richest industries in Zimbabwe. Both mining and manufacturing occur here - Gold mines and Sable Chemicals.
Districts
Midlands Province is divided into 8 districts:
Population
It is home to about 1 614 941 people (figures as at 2012).