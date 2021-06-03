Pindula

[[Gweru]] is the third largest city in Zimbabwe, followed by [[Kwekwe]], a town with some of the richest industries in Zimbabwe. Both mining and manufacturing occur here - gold mines and [[Sable Chemicals]].
[[Gweru]] is the third largest city in Zimbabwe, followed by [[Kwekwe]], a town with some of the richest industries in Zimbabwe. Both mining and manufacturing occur here - [[Gold]] mines and [[Sable Chemicals]].
  
  
 
==Districts==
 
==Districts==
Midlands Province is divided into 8 districts:
'''Midlands Province''' is divided into 8 districts:
  
*[[Chirumhanzu]]
* [[Chirumhanzu]]
*[[Gokwe North]]
* [[Gokwe North]]
*[[Gokwe South]]
* [[Gokwe South]]
*[[Gweru]]
* [[Gweru]]
*[[Kwekwe]]
* [[Kwekwe]]
*[[Mberengwa]]
* [[Mberengwa]]
*[[Shurugwi]]
* [[Shurugwi]]
*[[Zvishavane]]
* [[Zvishavane]]
  
 
==Population==
 
==Population==

Midlands Province
Population
 (2012)
1,614,941

Midlands Province is one of the ten Zimbabwe Provinces. It has an area of 49,166 square kilometres (18,983 sq mi) and a population of 1,614,941 according to the 2012 census. It is home to various peoples. The province also has a blend of Shona, Ndebele, Tswana, Suthu, Chewa among various other languages spoken in Zimbabwe. Its administrative capital is Gweru.

Gweru is the third largest city in Zimbabwe, followed by Kwekwe, a town with some of the richest industries in Zimbabwe. Both mining and manufacturing occur here - Gold mines and Sable Chemicals.


Districts

Midlands Province is divided into 8 districts:

Population

It is home to about 1 614 941 people (figures as at 2012).

References

