There are [[parliament]] constituencies in:
[[Chirumhanzu]], [[Chirumanzu–Zibagwe]], [[Chiwundura]], [[Gokwe]], [[Gokwe-Chireya]], [[Gokwe-Gumunyu]], [[Gokwe-Kabuyuni]], [[Gokwe-Kana]], [[Gokwe-Mapfungautsi]], [[Gokwe-Nembudziya]], [[Gokwe-Sengwa]], [[Gokwe-Sasame]], [[Gweru Urban]], [[Kwekwe Central]], [[Mberengwa East]], [[Mberengwa North]], [[Mbrerengwa South]], [[Mberengwa West]], [[Mbizo]], [[Mkoba]], [[Redcliff]], [[Shurugwi North]], [[Shurugwi South]], [[Silobela]], [[Vungu]], [[Zhombe]], [Zvishavane-Ngezi]], [[Zvishavane-Runde]].
==Population==
Midlands Province
|Population
(2012)
|1,614,941
Midlands Province is one of the ten Zimbabwe Provinces. It has an area of 49,166 square kilometres (18,983 sq mi) and a population of 1,614,941 according to the 2012 census. It is home to various peoples. The province also has a blend of Shona, Ndebele, Tswana, Suthu, Chewa among various other languages spoken in Zimbabwe. Its administrative capital is Gweru.
Gweru is the third largest city in Zimbabwe, followed by Kwekwe, a town with some of the richest industries in Zimbabwe. Both mining and manufacturing occur here - Gold mines and Sable Chemicals.
Districts
Midlands Province is divided into 8 districts:
There are parliament constituencies in: Chirumhanzu, Chirumanzu–Zibagwe, Chiwundura, Gokwe, Gokwe-Chireya, Gokwe-Gumunyu, Gokwe-Kabuyuni, Gokwe-Kana, Gokwe-Mapfungautsi, Gokwe-Nembudziya, Gokwe-Sengwa, Gokwe-Sasame, Gweru Urban, Kwekwe Central, Mberengwa East, Mberengwa North, Mbrerengwa South, Mberengwa West, Mbizo, Mkoba, Redcliff, Shurugwi North, Shurugwi South, Silobela, Vungu, Zhombe, [Zvishavane-Ngezi]], Zvishavane-Runde.
There are Senate constituencies in:
- Gweru-Chirumanzu (Chirumhanzu-Zibagwe, Chirumhanzu, Chiwundura,
- Gweru Urban, Mkoba and Vungu)
- Gokwe North (Gokwe-Chireya, Gokwe-Gumunyu, Gokwe-Kabuyuni and Gokwe-Nembudziya)
- Gokwe South (Gokwe, Gokwe-Mapfungautsi, Gokwe-Sasame, Gokwe-Kana and Gokwe-Sengwa)
- Kwekwe (Kwekwe Central, Mbizo, Silobela, Redcliff, Zhombe)
- Mberengwa (Mberengwa East, North, South and West)
- Shurugwi-Zvishavane (Shurugwi North, Shurugwi South, Zvishavane-Ngezi, Zvishavane-Runde)
Population
It is home to about 1 614 941 people (figures as at 2012).