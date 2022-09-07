Midlands Province is one of the ten Zimbabwe Provinces. It has an area of 49,166 square kilometres (18,983 sq mi) and a population of 1,614,941 according to the 2012 census. It is home to various peoples. The province also has a blend of Shona, Ndebele, Tswana, Suthu, Chewa among various other languages spoken in Zimbabwe. Its administrative capital is Gweru.

Gweru is the third largest city in Zimbabwe, followed by Kwekwe, a town with some of the richest industries in Zimbabwe. Both mining and manufacturing occur here - Gold mines and Sable Chemicals.





Districts

Midlands Province is divided into 8 districts:

There are parliament constituencies in: Chirumhanzu, Chirumanzu–Zibagwe, Chiwundura, Gokwe, Gokwe-Chireya, Gokwe-Gumunyu, Gokwe-Kabuyuni, Gokwe-Kana, Gokwe-Mapfungautsi, Gokwe-Nembudziya, Gokwe-Sengwa, Gokwe-Sasame, Gweru Urban, Kwekwe Central, Mberengwa East, Mberengwa North, Mbrerengwa South, Mberengwa West, Mbizo, Mkoba, Redcliff, Shurugwi North, Shurugwi South, Silobela, Vungu, Zhombe, Zvishavane-Ngezi, Zvishavane-Runde.

There are Senate constituencies in:

Gweru-Chirumanzu (Chirumhanzu-Zibagwe, Chirumhanzu, Chiwundura,

Gweru Urban, Mkoba and Vungu)

Gokwe North (Gokwe-Chireya, Gokwe-Gumunyu, Gokwe-Kabuyuni and Gokwe-Nembudziya)

Gokwe South (Gokwe, Gokwe-Mapfungautsi, Gokwe-Sasame, Gokwe-Kana and Gokwe-Sengwa)

Kwekwe (Kwekwe Central, Mbizo, Silobela, Redcliff, Zhombe)

Mberengwa (Mberengwa East, North, South and West)

Shurugwi-Zvishavane (Shurugwi North, Shurugwi South, Zvishavane-Ngezi, Zvishavane-Runde)

Population

It is home to about 1 614 941 people (figures as at 2012).

