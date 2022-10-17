'''Total - 5 804376''' <ref name=" ZEC Releases Voter Population Figures To Determine Areas That Need To Be Divided"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2022/10/17/zec-releases-voter-population-figures-to-determine-areas-that-need-to-be-divided/ ZEC Releases Voter Population Figures To Determine Areas That Need To Be Divided], Pindula, Published: 17 October 2022, Retrieved: 17 October 2022''</ref>

In October 2022, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission released voter population figures to be used to determine the constituencies and or wards that shall be divided under the delimitation exercise. ZEC said the numbers were obtained on 31 May 2022.

Midlands Province is one of the ten Zimbabwe Provinces. It has an area of 49,166 square kilometres (18,983 sq mi) and a population of 1,614,941 according to the 2012 census. It is home to various peoples. The province also has a blend of Shona, Ndebele, Tswana, Suthu, Chewa among various other languages spoken in Zimbabwe. Its administrative capital is Gweru.

Gweru is the third largest city in Zimbabwe, followed by Kwekwe, a town with some of the richest industries in Zimbabwe. Both mining and manufacturing occur here - Gold mines and Sable Chemicals.





Districts

Midlands Province is divided into 8 districts:

There are parliament constituencies in: Chirumhanzu, Chirumanzu–Zibagwe, Chiwundura, Gokwe, Gokwe-Chireya, Gokwe-Gumunyu, Gokwe-Kabuyuni, Gokwe-Kana, Gokwe-Mapfungautsi, Gokwe-Nembudziya, Gokwe-Sengwa, Gokwe-Sasame, Gweru Urban, Kwekwe Central, Mberengwa East, Mberengwa North, Mbrerengwa South, Mberengwa West, Mbizo, Mkoba, Redcliff, Shurugwi North, Shurugwi South, Silobela, Vungu, Zhombe, Zvishavane-Ngezi, Zvishavane-Runde.

There are Senate constituencies in:

Gweru-Chirumanzu (Chirumhanzu-Zibagwe, Chirumhanzu, Chiwundura,

Gweru Urban, Mkoba and Vungu)

Gokwe North (Gokwe-Chireya, Gokwe-Gumunyu, Gokwe-Kabuyuni and Gokwe-Nembudziya)

Gokwe South (Gokwe, Gokwe-Mapfungautsi, Gokwe-Sasame, Gokwe-Kana and Gokwe-Sengwa)

Kwekwe (Kwekwe Central, Mbizo, Silobela, Redcliff, Zhombe)

Mberengwa (Mberengwa East, North, South and West)

Shurugwi-Zvishavane (Shurugwi North, Shurugwi South, Zvishavane-Ngezi, Zvishavane-Runde)

Population

It is home to about 1 614 941 people (figures as at 2012).

In October 2022, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission released voter population figures to be used to determine the constituencies and or wards that shall be divided under the delimitation exercise. ZEC said the numbers were obtained on 31 May 2022.

Population Totals (May 2022):

Midlands - 762 928

