It is home to about 1 614 941 people (figures as at ''' 2012 ''' ).

It is home to about 1614941 people and the population comprises of both sexes of different nationalities although the majority are local Zimbabweans (figures as at 2012).

The province also has the third largest city in Zimbabwe and that is Gweru , followed by Kwekwe, a town with the richest industries in both mining and manufacturing with gold mines in Zimbabwe and the Sable Chemicals is also found in kwekwe .

[[Gweru]] is the third largest city in Zimbabwe, followed by [[ Kwekwe ]] , a town with some of the richest industries in Zimbabwe. Both mining and manufacturing occur here - gold mines and [[ Sable Chemicals ]] .

'''Midlands Province''' is one of the ten [[Zimbabwe Provinces ]]. It has an area of 49,166 square kilometres (18,983 sq mi) and a population of 1,614,941 according to the 2012 census. It is home to various peoples. The province also has a blend of [[ Shona ]] , [[ Ndebele ]] , [[ Tswana ]] , [[ Suthu ]] , [[ Chewa ]] among various other languages spoken in Zimbabwe. Its administrative capital is [[Gweru]].

'''Midlands Province''' is one of the ten provinces in [[Zimbabwe]]. It has an area of 49,166 square kilometres (18,983 sq mi) and a population of 1,614,941 according to the 2012 census.It is home to various peoples. The province also has a blend of Shona, Ndebele, Tswana, Suthu, Chewa among various other languages spoken in Zimbabwe.Its administrative capital is [[Gweru]].

Midlands Province is one of the ten Zimbabwe Provinces. It has an area of 49,166 square kilometres (18,983 sq mi) and a population of 1,614,941 according to the 2012 census. It is home to various peoples. The province also has a blend of Shona, Ndebele, Tswana, Suthu, Chewa among various other languages spoken in Zimbabwe. Its administrative capital is Gweru.

Gweru is the third largest city in Zimbabwe, followed by Kwekwe, a town with some of the richest industries in Zimbabwe. Both mining and manufacturing occur here - gold mines and Sable Chemicals.





Districts

Midlands Province is divided into 8 districts:

Population

It is home to about 1 614 941 people (figures as at 2012).



















