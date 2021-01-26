Difference between revisions of "Midlands Province"
Midlands Province
|Population
(2012)
|1,614,941
Midlands Province is one of the ten Zimbabwe Provinces. It has an area of 49,166 square kilometres (18,983 sq mi) and a population of 1,614,941 according to the 2012 census. It is home to various peoples. The province also has a blend of Shona, Ndebele, Tswana, Suthu, Chewa among various other languages spoken in Zimbabwe. Its administrative capital is Gweru.
Gweru is the third largest city in Zimbabwe, followed by Kwekwe, a town with some of the richest industries in Zimbabwe. Both mining and manufacturing occur here - gold mines and Sable Chemicals.
Districts
Midlands Province is divided into 8 districts:
Population
It is home to about 1 614 941 people (figures as at 2012).