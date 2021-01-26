Pindula

'''Midlands Province''' is one of the ten provinces in [[Zimbabwe]]. It has an area of 49,166 square kilometres (18,983 sq mi) and a population of 1,614,941 according to the 2012 census.It is home to various peoples. The province also has a blend of Shona, Ndebele, Tswana, Suthu, Chewa among various other languages spoken in Zimbabwe.Its administrative capital is [[Gweru]].  
The province also has the third largest city in Zimbabwe and that is Gweru, followed by Kwekwe, a town with the richest industries in both mining and manufacturing with gold mines in Zimbabwe and the Sable Chemicals is also found in kwekwe.
 
  
  
 
==Districts==
 
==Districts==
Midlands Provinces is divided into 8 districts:
*[[Chirumhanzu]]
 
*[[Chirumhanzu]]
Line 44: Line 43:
  
 
==Population==
 
==Population==
It is home to about 1614941 people and the population comprises of both sexes of different nationalities although the majority are local Zimbabweans (figures as at 2012).  
==References==
 
==References==
 
Latest revision as of 12:50, 26 January 2021

Midlands Province
Population
 (2012)
1,614,941

Midlands Province is one of the ten Zimbabwe Provinces. It has an area of 49,166 square kilometres (18,983 sq mi) and a population of 1,614,941 according to the 2012 census. It is home to various peoples. The province also has a blend of Shona, Ndebele, Tswana, Suthu, Chewa among various other languages spoken in Zimbabwe. Its administrative capital is Gweru.

Gweru is the third largest city in Zimbabwe, followed by Kwekwe, a town with some of the richest industries in Zimbabwe. Both mining and manufacturing occur here - gold mines and Sable Chemicals.


Districts

Midlands Province is divided into 8 districts:

Population

It is home to about 1 614 941 people (figures as at 2012).


References

