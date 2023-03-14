Difference between revisions of "Midlands Recycling"
Midlands Recycling will collect Glass, Paper, Plastic in Gweru.
Contact Details
Address: 19 Coventry Road, Light Industrial Area, Gweru.
Phone: A. Kavhal - 0774 97885.
Email: kavhaia@gmal.com;
Materials
Glass, Paper, Plastic. Will collect.
2020 - ±7 tons