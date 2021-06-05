Difference between revisions of "Mihlali Ndamase"
Mihlali Ndamase is a South African influencer. In 2021 she was on Forbes Africa’s “30 under 30” list.
Career
Ndamase started her YouTube channel in 2016. She has over 1 million Instagram followers. [1]
Honours & Awards
In 2019, Mihlali Ndamase was named one of the highest-earning Instagram beauty influencers and she reportedly made R25 000 per post. She was also named “Socialite of the Year” at the 2019 Feather Awards.[1]
