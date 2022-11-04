Difference between revisions of "Mike Auret"

Mike Auret was a devout Catholic and began in opposition when he joined the CCJP in Rhodesia and also when he stood, in opposition to the Rhodesia Front, unsuccessfully for a Bulawayo Parliament seat. He was conscripted by the Rhodesian army so fled the country with his family. He returned to Zimbabwe and continued with the CCJP. He became their chairperson. During Gukurahundi he and others catalogued the massacres in Matabeleland contained in the book “Breaking the Silence: Building True Peace.” He was a founding member of the NCA and was elected MDC MP for Harare Central in 2000. He retired to Ireland where he died 10 April 2020.

Personal Details

1937 – Born.

1957 - Married to Diana Auret.

Four children; Peter, Margaret, Stephen and Michael.

Died - 10 April 2020, aged 83, in Ireland.



School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

1978 to 1999 - Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP). Later, Chairman of

16 March 1983 - Led delegation of catholic bishops to State House.

2000 to 2002 - MP, Harare Central. (Stepped down because of poor health).



In the 2000 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Harare Central returned to Parliament:

Michael Theodore Hayes Auret of MDC with 14 207 votes,

of MDC with 14 207 votes, Winston Dzawo of Zanu PF with 3 620 votes,

Obey Mudzingwa, Independent, with 76 votes,

Charles David Mukome of UP with 39 votes.

Following the resignation of Mike Auret due to ill health, on 27 February 2003, a by election was held 30–31 August 2003. The result, Harare Central returned to Parliament:

Murisi Zwizwai of MDC with 2 707 votes,

Wilson Nhara of Zanu PF with 1 304 votes.

Events

Mike Auret fought tooth and nail during the Rhodesian colonial era and after Zimbabwe’s independence for human rights; he was always on the frontline to defend the masses or marginalised in society. His most significant role on the human rights front was at the height of the Gukurahundi massacres in Matabeleland, where, together with others, exposed the biggest and most vicious post-colonial killings of black people by a black government in the region led by the late President Robert Mugabe.

Auret was part of a Catholic delegation which met Mugabe, on 16 March 1983 at State House to discuss the killings which had taken place when the ethno-political crack military unit formed and trained in Nyanga by North Koreans, outside the formal structures of the ZNA, the Fifth Brigade, was deployed in Matabeleland North on 20 January 1983, starting in the Lupane areas, before spreading to Tsholotsho, Nkayo and other surrounding districts. He was accompanied to that meeting by bishops Ersnt Karlen, Patrick Mutume and Helmut Reckter. It was the second time they were meeting Mugabe after they had delivered a report to him on 5 November 1982. [3]

'Dad was never just ours. We shared him with the Zimbabwe he so loved and fought all his life for'

Former Movement for Democratic Change MP and human rights campaigner Mike Auret died in the Republic of Ireland on Good Friday, his family said. He was 83. His death sparked a stream of tributes, with many reflecting on his role as a human rights defender who as part of the Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace from 1978 to 1999 fought hard for the rights of ordinary Zimbabweans.

“We shared trenches in the struggle in the National Constitutional Assembly in 1999 before Mike was elected as MDC MP for Harare Central in 2000,” MDC leader Nelson Chamisa wrote on Twitter. He described Auret as a “consistent gallant fighter, an indefatigable defender of human rights, a great guy and our hero.”

Bulawayo lawyer and former MDC MP David Coltart, who worked with Auret in the Catholic Commission which documented the Matabeleland massacres in the early 1980s, said: “Mike’s work in promoting human rights in both Rhodesia and Zimbabwe was unparalleled. If ever there was a true Zimbabwean hero, it was Mike.”

Human rights lawyer Siphosami Malunga said Auret “relentlessly fought but failed to stop the genocide of 20,000 innocent civilians in Matabeleland”, adding: “He was my hero.” [4]

Further Reading

