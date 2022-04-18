Difference between revisions of "Mike Billion"
|Mike Billion
|Born
|Tawanda Michael Madzara
May 21, 1985
|Known for
|Being a businessman
|Website
|mikebillion
Mike Billion real name Tawanda Michael Madzara is a Zimbabwean entrepreneur.
Background
Age
Mike Billion was born on 21 May 1985.[1]
Education
He went to Dadaya High School. Mike Billion holds the following tertiary education qualifications:
- Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com.) focused in Accounting from Monash University[2]
Businesses
- Mike Billion
- Mikeledi Resources
- Clever Brothers
- Linta Resources
- Lakejuly Festival
- Braai November Festival
Ecrag Consultants
References
- ↑ Mike Billion, mikebillion.com, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: April 18, 2022
- ↑ Tawanda Michael Madzara, LinkedIn, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: Aporil 18, 2022