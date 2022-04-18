He founded Ecrag Consultants in 2012, which initially was concentrated in print media. The company expanded into other ventures including digital marketing, branding and information technology.<ref name="MB"/ >

Mike Billion real name Tawanda Michael Madzara is a Zimbabwean entrepreneur.

Background

Age

Mike Billion was born on 21 May 1985.[1]

Education

He went to Dadaya Secondary School. Mike Billion holds the following tertiary education qualifications:

Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com.) focused in Accounting from Monash University[2]

Businesses

Mike Billion

Mikeledi Resources

Clever Brothers

Linta Resources

Lakejuly Festival

Braai November Festival

Ecrag Consultants

He founded Ecrag Consultants in 2012, which initially was concentrated in print media. The company expanded into other ventures including digital marketing, branding and information technology.[1]

Positions Held

President of Metropolitan Toastmasters Chapter under Division Z of Southern African Toastmasters

Financial Consultant at Old Mutual

Accounts Clerk at Monash University

Finance Manager at Kwaedza Electrical Engineering Services (Eskom Contractor)[2]