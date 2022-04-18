Difference between revisions of "Mike Billion"
Mike Billion real name Tawanda Michael Madzara is a Zimbabwean entrepreneur.
Background
Age
Mike Billion was born on 21 May 1985.[1]
Education
He went to Dadaya Secondary School. Mike Billion holds the following tertiary education qualifications:
- Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com.) focused in Accounting from Monash University[2]
Businesses
- Mike Billion
- Mikeledi Resources
- Clever Brothers
- Linta Resources
- Lakejuly Festival
- Braai November Festival
Ecrag Consultants
He founded Ecrag Consultants in 2012, which initially was concentrated in print media. The company expanded into other ventures including digital marketing, branding and information technology.[1]
Positions Held
- President of Metropolitan Toastmasters Chapter under Division Z of Southern African Toastmasters
- Financial Consultant at Old Mutual
- Accounts Clerk at Monash University
- Finance Manager at Kwaedza Electrical Engineering Services (Eskom Contractor)[2]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Mike Billion, mikebillion.com, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: April 18, 2022
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 Tawanda Michael Madzara, LinkedIn, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: Aporil 18, 2022