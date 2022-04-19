Difference between revisions of "Mike Billion"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m (→Education)
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 58:
|Line 58:
| criminal_penalty =
| criminal_penalty =
| criminal_status =
| criminal_status =
|−
| spouse = <!-- Use article title or common name -->
|+
| spouse = <!-- Use article title or common name -->
| partner = <!-- (unmarried long-term partner) -->
| partner = <!-- (unmarried long-term partner) -->
| children =
| children =
|Line 81:
|Line 81:
}}
}}
|−
'''Mike Billion''' real name '''Tawanda Michael Madzara''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] entrepreneur.
|+
'''Mike Billion''' real name '''Tawanda Michael Madzara''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] entrepreneur.
==Background==
==Background==
|Line 88:
|Line 88:
Mike Billion was born on 21 May 1985.<ref name="MB">[https://mikebillion.com/ Mike Billion], ''mikebillion.com'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: April 18, 2022</ref>
Mike Billion was born on 21 May 1985.<ref name="MB">[https://mikebillion.com/ Mike Billion], ''mikebillion.com'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: April 18, 2022</ref>
|+
|+
|+
|+
==Education==
==Education==
Latest revision as of 10:49, 19 April 2022
|Mike Billion
|Born
|Tawanda Michael Madzara
May 21, 1985
|Known for
|Being a businessman
|Spouse(s)
|Naledi Maunganidze
|Website
|mikebillion
Mike Billion real name Tawanda Michael Madzara is a Zimbabwean entrepreneur.
Background
Age
Mike Billion was born on 21 May 1985.[1]
Wife
Education
He went to Dadaya Secondary School. Mike Billion holds the following tertiary education qualifications:
- Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com.) focused in Accounting from Monash University[2]
Businesses
- Mike Billion
- Mikeledi Resources
- Clever Brothers
- Linta Resources
- Lakejuly Festival
- Braai November Festival
Ecrag Consultants
He founded Ecrag Consultants in 2012, which initially was concentrated in print media. The company expanded into other ventures including digital marketing, branding and information technology.[1]
Positions Held
- President of Metropolitan Toastmasters Chapter under Division Z of Southern African Toastmasters
- Financial Consultant at Old Mutual
- Accounts Clerk at Monash University
- Finance Manager at Kwaedza Electrical Engineering Services (Eskom Contractor)[2]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Mike Billion, mikebillion.com, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: April 18, 2022
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 Tawanda Michael Madzara, LinkedIn, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: Aporil 18, 2022