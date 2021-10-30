Difference between revisions of "Mike Bimha"
At one point, Bimha was the Chairman of Air Zimbabwe. In 2014 after the ZANU PF 6th National People's Congress, Bimha was appointed the Secretary of Implementation and Economic Empowerment Policy in ZANU-PF's politburo.[3] In 2013, following Zanu PF's victory in the harmonised elections, Bimha was appointed Minister of Industry and Commerce.[4]
At one point, '''Bimha''' was the Chairman of [[Air Zimbabwe]]. In '''2014''' after the [[ZANU PF 6th National People's Congress]], '''Bimha''' was appointed the Secretary of Implementation and Economic Empowerment Policy in [[Zimbabwe African National Union - Patriotic Front|ZANU-PF]]'s politburo.<ref name="Herald">[http://www.herald.co.zw/vps-appointed%E2%80%A2-mnangagwa-mphoko-land-posts-%E2%80%A2-33-member-politburo-named/ VPs appointed. Mnangagwa, Mphoko land posts. 33-member politburo named], ''Herald'', Published: December 11, 2014, Retrieved: August 31, 2015</ref> In 2013, following Zanu PF's victory in the harmonised elections, Bimha was appointed Minister of Industry and Commerce.<ref name="Standard">[http://www.thestandard.co.zw/2013/09/10/zimbabwes-new-cabinet/ Zimbabwe’s new Cabinet], ''Standard'', Published: September 10, 2013, Retrieved:August 31, 2015</ref>
==Farm Mechanisation Scheme==
==Farm Mechanisation Scheme==
Mike Bimha
Mike Bimha is a Zimbabwean politician. He is the former Minister of Industry, Commerce and Enterprise Development; and Member of Parliament for Chikomba West.
Background
Michael Chakanaka Bimha was born on 31 October 1954.[1] He is closely related to Grace Mugabe it has been alleged.[2]
Career
At one point, Bimha was the Chairman of Air Zimbabwe. In 2014 after the ZANU PF 6th National People's Congress, Bimha was appointed the Secretary of Implementation and Economic Empowerment Policy in ZANU-PF's politburo.[3] In 2013, following Zanu PF's victory in the harmonised elections, Bimha was appointed Minister of Industry and Commerce.[4]
In September 2021, Mike Bimha was appointed ZANU-PF's acting Secretary for Information and Publicity in Simon Khaya Moyo's absence.[5]
Farm Mechanisation Scheme
In July 2020, Michael Bimha was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.
The data is analysed by recipients origin:.
- Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.
Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,
Mashonaland West US$44,7 million
Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.
- Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.
- Masvingo US$26,4 million,
- Manicaland US$18 million
- Midlands US$14 million.
Michael Bimha is listed under the thematic group “Politicians”. According to the list, he got a loan of US$73,877.00. [6]
References
- ↑ Compiled List of 349 Individuals on various 'Sanctions' lists, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: August 31, 2015
- ↑ Geoffrey Nyarota, Against The Grain: Memoirs Of A Zimbabwean Newsman, Zebra, Published: 2006, Retrieved: August 31, 2015
- ↑ VPs appointed. Mnangagwa, Mphoko land posts. 33-member politburo named, Herald, Published: December 11, 2014, Retrieved: August 31, 2015
- ↑ Zimbabwe’s new Cabinet, Standard, Published: September 10, 2013, Retrieved:August 31, 2015
- ↑ Bimha appointed acting spokesperson, The Herald, Published: September 13, 2021, Retrieved: October 30, 2021
- ↑ https://www.bigsr.co.uk/single-post/2020/07/18/BSR-EXCLUSIVE-Beneficiaries-of-the-RBZ loan of US$325,368.00-Farm-Mechanisation-Scheme BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme], Big Saturday Read, Published: 18 July 2020 Retrieved: 18 July 2020