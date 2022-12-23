At one point, '''Bimha''' was the Chairman of [[Air Zimbabwe]]. In '''2014''' after the [[ZANU PF 6th National People's Congress]], '''Bimha''' was appointed the Secretary of Implementation and Economic Empowerment Policy in [[Zimbabwe African National Union - Patriotic Front|ZANU-PF]]'s politburo.<ref name="Herald">[http://www.herald.co.zw/vps-appointed%E2%80%A2-mnangagwa-mphoko-land-posts-%E2%80%A2-33-member-politburo-named/ VPs appointed. Mnangagwa, Mphoko land posts. 33-member politburo named], ''Herald'', Published: December 11, 2014, Retrieved: August 31, 2015</ref> In 2013, following Zanu PF's victory in the harmonised elections, '''Bimha''' was appointed Minister of [[Ministry of Industry and Commerce|Industry and Commerce]]. <ref name="Standard">[http://www.thestandard.co.zw/2013/09/10/zimbabwes-new-cabinet/ Zimbabwe’s new Cabinet], ''Standard'', Published: September 10, 2013, Retrieved:August 31, 2015</ref>

* [[Arnold Chidodo]] of MDC–N with 733 votes or 3.40 percent,

* [[Antony Mutodza]] of MDC–T with 3 676 votes or 17.05 percent,

* '''Michael Bimha''' of Zanu PF with 17 153 votes or 79.55 percent,

In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''[[Chikomba]] West''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

Mike Bimha (Michael Chakanaka Bimha) is a Zimbabwean politician. He is the former Minister of Industry, Commerce and Enterprise Development; and Member of Parliament for Chikomba West.

Background

Born: 31 October 1954. [1] He is closely related to Grace Mugabe it has been alleged. [2]

School / Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service/Career

In September 2021, Mike Bimha was appointed ZANU-PF's acting Secretary for Information and Publicity in Simon Khaya Moyo's absence.[5]

Farm Mechanisation Scheme

In July 2020, Michael Bimha was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.

The data is analysed by recipients origin:.

Michael Bimha is listed under the thematic group “Politicians”. According to the list, he got a loan of US$73,877.00. [6]











