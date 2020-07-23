At one point, Bimha was the Chairman of [[Air Zimbabwe]]. In 2014 after the [[ZANU PF 6th National People's Congress]], Bimha was appointed the Secretary of Implementation and Economic Empowerment Policy in [[Zimbabwe African National Union - Patriotic Front|ZANU-PF]]'s politburo.<ref name="Herald">[http://www.herald.co.zw/vps-appointed%E2%80%A2-mnangagwa-mphoko-land-posts-%E2%80%A2-33-member-politburo-named/ VPs appointed. Mnangagwa, Mphoko land posts. 33-member politburo named], ''Herald'', Published: December 11, 2014, Retrieved: August 31, 2015</ref> In 2013, following Zanu PF's victory in the harmonised elections, Bimha was appointed Minister of Industry and Commerce.<ref name="Standard">[http://www.thestandard.co.zw/2013/09/10/zimbabwes-new-cabinet/ Zimbabwe’s new Cabinet], ''Standard'', Published: September 10, 2013, Retrieved:August 31, 2015</ref>

<ref name=" BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme"> https://www.bigsr.co.uk/single-post/2020/07/18/BSR-EXCLUSIVE-Beneficiaries-of-the-RBZ loan of US$325,368.00-Farm-Mechanisation-Scheme BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme], ''Big Saturday Read'', Published: 18 July 2020 Retrieved: 18 July 2020''</ref>

* Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value. <br/>

Michael Chakanaka Bimha was born on 31 October 1954.<ref name="SWRadio">[http://swradioafrica.com/Documents/Sanctions-list230210.pdf Compiled List of 349 Individuals on various 'Sanctions' lists], Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: August 31, 2015</ref> He is closely related to [[Grace Mugabe]] it has been alleged.<ref name="Memoirs">Geoffrey Nyarota, [https://books.google.co.zw/books?id=B2Jp-k0WVWAC&pg=PA336&lpg=PA336&dq=Mike+Bimha+is+appointed+Air+Zim+Chairman&source=bl&ots=NJaNsZ67pf&sig=A0h9SzhnPAPbIPAWyr7XC_fMWD4&hl=en&sa=X&ved=0CDwQ6AEwBWoVChMIkeLyqIzTxwIVBkrbCh3ADQGq#v=onepage&q=Mike%20Bimha%20is%20appointed%20Air%20Zim%20Chairman&f=false Against The Grain: Memoirs Of A Zimbabwean Newsman], ''Zebra'', Published: 2006, Retrieved: August 31, 2015</ref>

'''Mike Bimha''' is a Zimbabwean politician. He is the former Minister of Industry, Commerce and Enterprise Development; and Member of Parliament for [[ Chikomba West ]] .

Background

Career

Farm Mechanisation Scheme

In July 2020, Michael Bimha was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.

