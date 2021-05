Mike Chimombe is a Zimbabwean legal practitioner, businessman, and socialite. Chimombe is the nephew of Phillip Chiyangwa. In 2016 Chimombe was the President of the Affirmative Action Group for Mashonaland West Chapter. [1]

Background

Chimombe is married and lives in Chinhoyi. Chimombe attended Nemakonde High School. Chimombe, who also happens to be the Affirmative Action Group’s president for Mashonaland West Chapter, is not shy of flaunting his wealth when the opportunity presents itself. Chimombe is Enzo Ishall’s erstwhile benefactor.

Education

He holds a Bachelor's Degree, Law, from the University of Lesotho and a Masters degree, Women's Law from the University of Zimbabwe.

Career

Chimombe, who is the Zanu PF national youth league indigenisation and empowerment secretary, said he took heed of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s call for various stakeholders to pool resources together in tackling the Coronavirus pandemic.[2]

He worked as a Public Prosecutor with the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs from 2004 to 2007. He is a Legal Officer at the Attorney General's office from 2007.

Business Interests

Chimombe is believed to be a loan shark hiding within the structures of the ruling acolytes as he has taken peoples’ properties to the extent that several of his victims have suffered quietly because of fear and death threats. Chimombe is also often accused of having a nick of grabbing properties belonging to most of his loan sharking victims to the extent that some remain holed outside the country fearing retribution if they ever set back their foot in the country.

These ruling party linked cartels where Chimombe is one of the tycoons, are also beneficiaries of fuel and other illicit deals where they use their spoils from their equally illicit proceeds to the loan sharking business.[3]

Social Responsibility

Chimombe sponsored the Zimbabwe Republic Police Central Investigations Department sports gala at Chinhoyi University of Technology in July 2016 which was overally won by Harare Region. The tournament’s main sponsor, Mike Chimombe, who is the Affirmative Action Group president for the Mashonaland West Chapter, said he was happy with the level of competition and urged other businessmen and companies to help bankroll tournaments of this nature since they help in the fight against crime.[4]

All Black Party

On 30 August 2018, Mad Sunday was a bit special as it played host to Mike Chimombe’s All-Black Party at Club Sankayi, with Judgement Yard doing a live recording for a new mixtape on the night. Meanwhile, with the birthday boy being a prominent lawyer, businessman and also a popular figure on the capital’s social scene, his party was set to be characterised by glitz and glam.[5]

Chimombe, who also happened to be the Affirmative Action Group’s president for Mashonaland West Province Chapter, is not shy of flaunting his wealth when the opportunity presents itself and many socialites braced for the champagne showers come the day of the birthday. With circle of friends that includes Genius Kadungure (also known as Ginimbi), Albert Ndabambi, Tazvi "Chief J" Mhaka and the Power Circle who are all among some of the biggest spenders in Harare, one could only imagine the extravagance characteristic of the guest list.

Speaking to The Sunday Mail Society, Judgement Yard’s DJ Flevah said the Mad Sunday on 30 August 2018 was an explosive affair which was not to be missed. “Many people are familiar with Ginimbi’s all-white parties and this time around Mike has decided to go with the all-black theme, but what I can assure you is that the vibe will still be the same,” he said. “These guys throw some of the best parties in the country and this one will be no different and will probably even be better than previous ones.”

The birthday party was characterised by glitz and glam which saw him wash his hands using $300 worth of champagne. The then Youths, Sports, Arts and Recreation Minister Kazembe Kazembe graced the event as the guest of honour.

Rape

Mike Chimombe allegedly tried to force a teenager to join him in a threesome.

Online publication Zim Morning Post reported that according to a police report filed at Avondale Police Station under RRB 46282481, Chimombe allegedly lured the teenager to a Harare Lodge called Primrose Mews. He is further alleged to have forced the teenager to film him while he had sex with his lover.

The incident occurred in November 2020 but charges were only filed on February 17, 2021. The police report against Chimombe was filed by Zanu PF Mashonaland West official Abigail Gava who is reported to be a relative of the teenager.

After the police case was opened Chimombe is alleged to have avoided the police who were looking for him. As the police closed down on him, Chimombe claimed that he had contracted Covid-19 and went into quarantine for two weeks.

He is alleged to have engaged the teenager’s family so that the matter can be settled out of court. However, police national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said that the case was now with the prosecutors and that if the alleged victim wanted to withdraw the charges, she needed to approach the courts. Chimombe denied all the allegations levelled against him and refused to comment on the alleged settlement process.[6]

Picture Gallery

Mike Chimombe with Emmerson Mnangagwa

Mike Chimombe's Car

Mike with the late Ginimbi

Mike with Phillip Chiyangwa

Mike Chimombe washing hands with Champaigne

Videos

Ginimbi hosted another huge party for Mike Chimombe at Domboshava.