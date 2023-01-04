Gava died on 22 May 2018 at Westend Hospital in Harare. Gava was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital a week earlier suffering from an undisclosed ailment. He was conferred with Liberation War Hero status and buried at a family farm in [[Kadoma]].

In 2014, Gava's wife [[Tendai Wenyika]] was taken to civil court by one Belinda Cele who accused her of threatening to kill for having an affair with Gava. <ref name="th">[https://www.herald.co.zw/mp-gava-cited-in-alleged-adultery/ MP Gava cited in alleged adultery], ''The Herald, Published: 1 Sept 2014, Retrieved:22 May 2018''</ref>

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education .

'''Mike Gava''' was a Zimbabwean politician and [[Zanu-PF]] member. He was the member of parliament for [[Mhondoro-Ngezi]] constituency. He died in May 2018.

Personal Details

Born: 29 December 1980 in Kadoma.

School / Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service/Career

Gava was in the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front Youth League,

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mhondoro-Ngezi returned to Parliament:

Mike Gava of Zanu PF with 13 476 votes or 79.08 percent,

of Zanu PF with 13 476 votes or 79.08 percent, Tirivanhu Juru of MDC–T with 3 564 votes or 20.92 percent,

Total 17 040 votes



