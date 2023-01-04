Pindula

Mike Gava
Mike Gava, Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front, Mhondoro-Ngezi, Zimbabwean Politicians
BornMike Gava
(1980-12-29)December 29, 1980
Kadoma
DiedMay 22, 2018(2018-05-22) (aged 37)
Westend Hospital, Harare
Cause of deathLiver Cancer
Occupation
  • Politician
  • Member of Parliament
TitleHonorable Member of Parliament
Political partyZimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front

Mike Gava was a politician and Zanu-PF member. He was the member of parliament for Mhondoro-Ngezi constituency. He died in May 2018.

Personal Details

Born: 29 December 1980 in Kadoma.
Marriage: In 2014, his wife Tendai Wenyika, was taken to civil court by one Belinda Cele who accused her of threatening to kill for having an affair with Gava. [1]
Death: Died on 22 May 2018 at Westend Hospital in Harare. Gava was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital a week earlier suffering from an undisclosed ailment. He was conferred with Liberation War Hero status and buried at a family farm in Kadoma.

School / Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service/Career

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mhondoro-Ngezi returned to Parliament:

  • Mike Gava of Zanu PF with 13 476 votes or 79.08 percent,
  • Tirivanhu Juru of MDC–T with 3 564 votes or 20.92 percent,

Total 17 040 votes


References

  1. MP Gava cited in alleged adultery, The Herald, Published: 1 Sept 2014, Retrieved:22 May 2018
