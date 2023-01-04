Difference between revisions of "Mike Gava"
|
m
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|(3 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 81:
|Line 81:
| box_width =
| box_width =
}}
}}
|−
'''Mike Gava''' was a
|+
'''Mike Gava''' was a politician and [[Zanu-PF]] member. He was the member of parliamentfor [[Mhondoro-Ngezi]] constituency. He died in May 2018.
|−
==
|+
====
|−
|+
29 December 1980 in [[Kadoma]].
|+
|+
|−
==
|+
==
|−
*Gava was in the [[Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front]] Youth League,
|+
|−
*1996, Chikanyiro youth league branch 2000,
|+
|−
*
|+
==
|−
*Central committee member.
|+
* Gavawas in the [[Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front]] Youth League,
|+
* 1996, Chikanyiro youth league branch 2000,
|+
* PF secretary for information and publicity 2003, 2009-date,
|+
* Central committee member.
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|−
|−
|−
|−
==References==
==References==
<references />
<references />
|−
[[Category:
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
[[Category:of Parliament]]
|+
[[Category:Politicians]]
Latest revision as of 11:54, 4 January 2023
|Mike Gava
|Born
|Mike Gava
December 29, 1980
Kadoma
|Died
|May 22, 2018 (aged 37)
Westend Hospital, Harare
|Cause of death
|Liver Cancer
|Occupation
|Title
|Honorable Member of Parliament
|Political party
|Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front
Mike Gava was a politician and Zanu-PF member. He was the member of parliament for Mhondoro-Ngezi constituency. He died in May 2018.
Personal Details
Born: 29 December 1980 in Kadoma.
Marriage: In 2014, his wife Tendai Wenyika, was taken to civil court by one Belinda Cele who accused her of threatening to kill for having an affair with Gava. [1]
Death: Died on 22 May 2018 at Westend Hospital in Harare. Gava was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital a week earlier suffering from an undisclosed ailment. He was conferred with Liberation War Hero status and buried at a family farm in Kadoma.
School / Education
No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service/Career
- Gava was in the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front Youth League,
- 1996, Chikanyiro youth league branch 2000,
- Zanu PF secretary for information and publicity 2003, 2009-date,
- Central committee member.
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mhondoro-Ngezi returned to Parliament:
- Mike Gava of Zanu PF with 13 476 votes or 79.08 percent,
- Tirivanhu Juru of MDC–T with 3 564 votes or 20.92 percent,
Total 17 040 votes
References
- ↑ MP Gava cited in alleged adultery, The Herald, Published: 1 Sept 2014, Retrieved:22 May 2018