Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 5 Guruve RDC with 1918 votes, beating Matambudziko Matekenya of MDC Alliance with 332 votes and Douglas Mambo, independent, with 156 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

