Difference between revisions of "Mike Madiro"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m (→Background)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 81:
|Line 81:
}}
}}
|−
'''Mike Madiro''' is a Zimbabwean politician and the current Deputy Minister in the [[Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage
|+
'''Mike Madiro''' is a Zimbabwean politician and the current Deputy Minister in the [[Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage]].
|−
==
|+
====
|−
He is [[Mutare]] North legislator in the House of Assembly and [[Zanu-PF]]
|+
He is [[Mutare]] North legislator in the House of Assembly and [[Zanu-PF]].<ref name="zimbabwesituation">Takunda Maodza, [https://www.zimbabwesituation.com/news/uproar-as-irrigation-equipment-lies-idle/#more], ''Zimbabwe Situation, Published: 19 August, 2019, Accessed: 19 July, 2020''
|+
|+
|+
|+
</ref>
==Farm Mechanisation Scheme==
==Farm Mechanisation Scheme==
Latest revision as of 16:00, 17 January 2022
|Michael Madiro
|Born
|Mike Madiro
|Occupation
|Politician
|Employer
|Government of Zimbabwe
|Organization
|Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage
|Home town
|Mutare
|Children
|Shingirai
Mike Madiro is a Zimbabwean politician and the current Deputy Minister in the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage.
Political Career
He is Mutare North legislator in the House of Assembly and Zanu-PF.[1]
In December 2021, Mike Madiro was elected Zanu PF chairman for Manicaland Province. Madiro was declared provincial chairperson ahead of Albert Nyakuedzwa. But Nyakuedzwa and his supporters accused Madiro of rigging the polls.
In January 2022, War Veterans in Manicaland met at Mutare hall in Mutare where they resolved to push for a meeting with President Emmerson Mnangagwa to call for a rerun of the polls that saw Madiro being elected.[2]
Farm Mechanisation Scheme
In July 2020, Mike Madiro was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.
The data is analysed by recipients origin:.
- Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.
Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,
Mashonaland West US$44,7 million
Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.
- Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.
- Masvingo US$26,4 million,
- Manicaland US$18 million
- Midlands US$14 million.
Mike Madiro is listed under the thematic group “Politicians”. According to the list, he and his Wilton Farm got a loan of US$319,727.00. [3]
References
- ↑ Takunda Maodza, [1], Zimbabwe Situation, Published: 19 August, 2019, Accessed: 19 July, 2020
- ↑ War vets reject new Zanu PF chairperson, The Standard, Published: Januaryt 16, 2022, Retrieved: January 17, 2022
- ↑ https://www.bigsr.co.uk/single-post/2020/07/18/BSR-EXCLUSIVE-Beneficiaries-of-the-RBZ-Farm-Mechanisation-Scheme BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme], Big Saturday Read, Published: 18 July 2020 Retrieved: 18 July 2020