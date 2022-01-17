Difference between revisions of "Mike Madiro"

In January 2022, War Veterans in Manicaland met at Mutare hall in Mutare where they resolved to push for a meeting with President Emmerson Mnangagwa to call for a rerun of the polls that saw Madiro being elected.<ref name="TS">[https://thestandard.newsday.co.zw/2022/01/16/war-vets-reject-new-zanu-pf-chairperson/ War vets reject new Zanu PF chairperson], ''The Standard'', Published: Januaryt 16, 2022, Retrieved: January 17, 2022 </ref>

In December 2021, Mike Madiro was elected [[Zanu PF]] chairman for [[Manicaland Province]]. Madiro was declared provincial chairperson ahead of Albert Nyakuedzwa. But Nyakuedzwa and his supporters accused Madiro of rigging the polls.

'''Mike Madiro''' is a Zimbabwean politician and the current Deputy Minister in the [[Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage ]]. He is a former [[Zanu PF]] chairman for [[Manicaland Province ]].

Political Career

Farm Mechanisation Scheme

In July 2020, Mike Madiro was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.

The data is analysed by recipients origin:.

Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.



Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,

Mashonaland West US$44,7 million

Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.



Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.

Masvingo US$26,4 million,

Manicaland US$18 million

Midlands US$14 million.

Mike Madiro is listed under the thematic group “Politicians”. According to the list, he and his Wilton Farm got a loan of US$319,727.00. [3]



