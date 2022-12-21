Difference between revisions of "Mike Madiro"
He was [[Mutare]] North MP. <ref name="zimbabwesituation">Takunda Maodza, [https://www.zimbabwesituation.com/news/uproar-as-irrigation-equipment-lies-idle/#more], ''Zimbabwe Situation, Published: 19 August, 2019, Accessed: 19 July, 2020''</ref>
He was [[Mutare]] North MP. <ref name="zimbabwesituation">Takunda Maodza, [https://www.zimbabwesituation.com/news/uproar-as-irrigation-equipment-lies-idle/#more], ''Zimbabwe Situation, Published: 19 August, 2019, Accessed: 19 July, 2020''</ref>
In the '''2000''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Mutare South''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
In the '''2000''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''MutareSouth''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
* [[Sydney Mukwecheni]] of MDC with 7 273 votes,
* [[Sydney Mukwecheni]] of MDC with 7 273 votes,
* '''Michael Madiro''' of Zanu PF with 6 673 votes,
* '''Michael Madiro''' of Zanu PF with 6 673 votes,
* [[Denniford Musiyarira]] of ZANU (Ndonga) with 218 votes.
* [[Denniford Musiyarira]] of ZANU (Ndonga) with 218 votes.
In '''January 2022''', War Veterans in [[Manicaland]] met at Mutare hall in [[Mutare]] where they resolved to push for a meeting with President [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]] to call for a rerun of the polls that saw Madiro being elected.<ref name="TS">[https://thestandard.newsday.co.zw/2022/01/16/war-vets-reject-new-zanu-pf-chairperson/ War vets reject new Zanu PF chairperson], ''The Standard'', Published: Januaryt 16, 2022, Retrieved: January 17, 2022</ref>
In '''January 2022''', War Veterans in [[Manicaland]] met at Mutare hall in [[Mutare]] where they resolved to push for a meeting with President [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]] to call for a rerun of the polls that saw Madiro being elected. <ref name="TS">[https://thestandard.newsday.co.zw/2022/01/16/war-vets-reject-new-zanu-pf-chairperson/ War vets reject new Zanu PF chairperson], ''The Standard'', Published: Januaryt 16, 2022, Retrieved: January 17, 2022</ref>
==Events==
==Events==
Latest revision as of 12:05, 21 December 2022
|Michael Madiro
|Born
|Mike Madiro
|Occupation
|Politician
|Employer
|Government of Zimbabwe
|Organization
|Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage
|Home town
|Mutare
|Children
|Shingirai
Mike Madiro is a Zimbabwean politician and was Deputy Minister in the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage.
Personal Details
No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service/Career
In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) 'Mutare South returned to Parliament:
- Sydney Mukwecheni of MDC with 7 273 votes,
- Michael Madiro of Zanu PF with 6 673 votes,
- Lazarus Gumisai Nzarayebani, Independent, with 637 votes,
- Washington Pfupajena, Independent, with 238 votes,
- Denniford Musiyarira of ZANU (Ndonga) with 218 votes.
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mutare North returned to Parliament:
- Irimai Mukwishu of MDC–T with 17 867 votes or 72.26 percent,
- Michael Madiro, Independent, with 5 998 votes or 24.26 percent,
- Daniel Kaitano of MDC–N with 860 votes or 3.48 percent,
- Batsirayi Pemhenayi of Zanu PF with 0 votes or 0.00 percent.
Total 24 725 votes
In January 2022, War Veterans in Manicaland met at Mutare hall in Mutare where they resolved to push for a meeting with President Emmerson Mnangagwa to call for a rerun of the polls that saw Madiro being elected. [2]
Events
Farm Mechanisation Scheme
In July 2020, Mike Madiro was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.
The data is analysed by recipients origin:.
- Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.
Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,
Mashonaland West US$44,7 million
Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.
- Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.
- Masvingo US$26,4 million,
- Manicaland US$18 million
- Midlands US$14 million.
Mike Madiro is listed under the thematic group “Politicians”. According to the list, he and his Wilton Farm got a loan of US$319,727.00. [3]
Further Reading
References
- ↑ Takunda Maodza, [1], Zimbabwe Situation, Published: 19 August, 2019, Accessed: 19 July, 2020
- ↑ War vets reject new Zanu PF chairperson, The Standard, Published: Januaryt 16, 2022, Retrieved: January 17, 2022
- ↑ https://www.bigsr.co.uk/single-post/2020/07/18/BSR-EXCLUSIVE-Beneficiaries-of-the-RBZ-Farm-Mechanisation-Scheme BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme], Big Saturday Read, Published: 18 July 2020 Retrieved: 18 July 2020