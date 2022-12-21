Pindula

He was [[Mutare]] North MP. <ref name="zimbabwesituation">Takunda Maodza, [https://www.zimbabwesituation.com/news/uproar-as-irrigation-equipment-lies-idle/#more], ''Zimbabwe Situation, Published: 19 August, 2019, Accessed: 19 July, 2020''</ref>
  
In the '''2000''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Mutare South''' returned to [[Parliament]]:  
In the '''2000''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) ''''[[Mutare]] South''' returned to [[Parliament]]:  
 
* [[Sydney Mukwecheni]] of MDC with 7 273 votes,
 
* [[Sydney Mukwecheni]] of MDC with 7 273 votes,
 
* '''Michael Madiro''' of Zanu PF with 6 673 votes,
 
* '''Michael Madiro''' of Zanu PF with 6 673 votes,
Line 99: Line 99:
 
* [[Denniford Musiyarira]] of ZANU (Ndonga) with 218 votes.
 
* [[Denniford Musiyarira]] of ZANU (Ndonga) with 218 votes.
  
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''[[Mutare]] North''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
* [[Irimai Mukwishu]] of MDC–T with 17 867 votes or 72.26 percent,
* '''Michael Madiro''', Independent, with 5 998 votes or 24.26 percent,
* [[Daniel Kaitano]] of MDC–N with 860 votes or 3.48 percent,
* [[Batsirayi Pemhenayi]] of Zanu PF with 0 votes or 0.00 percent.
'''Total''' '''24 725 votes'''
In '''January 2022''', War Veterans in [[Manicaland]] met at Mutare hall in [[Mutare]] where they resolved to push for a meeting with President [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]] to call for a rerun of the polls that saw Madiro being elected. <ref name="TS">[https://thestandard.newsday.co.zw/2022/01/16/war-vets-reject-new-zanu-pf-chairperson/ War vets reject new Zanu PF chairperson], ''The Standard'', Published: Januaryt 16, 2022, Retrieved: January 17, 2022</ref>
  
 
==Events==
 
==Events==
Line 132: Line 139:
 
Michael Madiro
Mike Madiro.jpg
BornMike Madiro
OccupationPolitician
EmployerGovernment of Zimbabwe
OrganizationMinistry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage
Home townMutare
ChildrenShingirai

Mike Madiro is a Zimbabwean politician and was Deputy Minister in the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage.

Personal Details

No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service/Career

He was Mutare North MP. [1]

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) 'Mutare South returned to Parliament:

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mutare North returned to Parliament:

  • Irimai Mukwishu of MDC–T with 17 867 votes or 72.26 percent,
  • Michael Madiro, Independent, with 5 998 votes or 24.26 percent,
  • Daniel Kaitano of MDC–N with 860 votes or 3.48 percent,
  • Batsirayi Pemhenayi of Zanu PF with 0 votes or 0.00 percent.

Total 24 725 votes

In January 2022, War Veterans in Manicaland met at Mutare hall in Mutare where they resolved to push for a meeting with President Emmerson Mnangagwa to call for a rerun of the polls that saw Madiro being elected. [2]

Events

Farm Mechanisation Scheme

In July 2020, Mike Madiro was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.

The data is analysed by recipients origin:.

  • Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.

Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,
Mashonaland West US$44,7 million
Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.

  • Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.
  • Masvingo US$26,4 million,
  • Manicaland US$18 million
  • Midlands US$14 million.

Mike Madiro is listed under the thematic group “Politicians”. According to the list, he and his Wilton Farm got a loan of US$319,727.00. [3]

Further Reading

References

  1. Takunda Maodza, [1], Zimbabwe Situation, Published: 19 August, 2019, Accessed: 19 July, 2020
  2. War vets reject new Zanu PF chairperson, The Standard, Published: Januaryt 16, 2022, Retrieved: January 17, 2022
  3. https://www.bigsr.co.uk/single-post/2020/07/18/BSR-EXCLUSIVE-Beneficiaries-of-the-RBZ-Farm-Mechanisation-Scheme BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme], Big Saturday Read, Published: 18 July 2020 Retrieved: 18 July 2020
