In '''January 2022''', War Veterans in [[Manicaland]] met at Mutare hall in [[Mutare]] where they resolved to push for a meeting with President [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]] to call for a rerun of the polls that saw Madiro being elected. <ref name="TS">[https://thestandard.newsday.co.zw/2022/01/16/war-vets-reject-new-zanu-pf-chairperson/ War vets reject new Zanu PF chairperson], ''The Standard'', Published: Januaryt 16, 2022, Retrieved: January 17, 2022</ref>

* [[Batsirayi Pemhenayi]] of Zanu PF with 0 votes or 0.00 percent.

* [[Daniel Kaitano]] of MDC–N with 860 votes or 3.48 percent,

* [[Irimai Mukwishu]] of MDC–T with 17 867 votes or 72.26 percent,

In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''[[Mutare]] North''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

In the '''2000''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Mutare South''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

Mike Madiro is a Zimbabwean politician and was Deputy Minister in the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage.

Personal Details

No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service/Career

He was Mutare North MP. [1]

Lazarus Gumisai Nzarayebani, Independent, with 637 votes,

Michael Madiro, Independent, with 5 998 votes or 24.26 percent,

Events

Farm Mechanisation Scheme

In July 2020, Mike Madiro was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.

The data is analysed by recipients origin:.

Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.



Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,

Mashonaland West US$44,7 million

Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.



Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.

Masvingo US$26,4 million,

Manicaland US$18 million

Midlands US$14 million.

Mike Madiro is listed under the thematic group “Politicians”. According to the list, he and his Wilton Farm got a loan of US$319,727.00. [3]

