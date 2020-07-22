Difference between revisions of "Mike Madiro"

Mike Madiro is a Zimbabwean politician and the current Deputy Minister in the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage. He is a former Zanu PF chairman for Manicaland Province.
'''Mike Madiro''' is a Zimbabwean politician and the current Deputy Minister in the [[Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage]]. He is a former [[Zanu PF]] chairman for [[Manicaland Province]].
  
 
==Background==
 
He is [[Mutare]] North legislator in the House of Assembly and [[Zanu-PF]] Manicaland provincial chair.<ref name="zimbabwesituation">Takunda Maodza, [https://www.zimbabwesituation.com/news/uproar-as-irrigation-equipment-lies-idle/#more], ''Zimbabwe Situation, Published: 19 August, 2019, Accessed: 19 July, 2020''</ref>
==Farm Mechanisation Scheme==
In '''July 2020''', '''Mike Madiro''' was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 [[RBZ]] [[Farm Mechanisation Scheme]], as a result of the [[Fast Track Land Reform Programme]].
The data is analysed by recipients origin:.
* Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value. <br/>
Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million, <br/>
Mashonaland West US$44,7 million <br/>
Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million. <br/>
* Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.
* Masvingo US$26,4 million,
* Manicaland US$18 million
* Midlands US$14 million.
'''Mike Madiro''' is listed under the thematic group “Politicians”. According to the list, he and his [[Wilton Farm]] got a loan of US$319,727.00.
==References==
 
<references/>
[[Category:Government Ministers]]
[[Category:Government Ministers]]
Latest revision as of 06:06, 22 July 2020

Michael Madiro
Mike Madiro.jpg
BornMike Madiro
OccupationPolitician
EmployerGovernment of Zimbabwe
OrganizationMinistry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage
Home townMutare
ChildrenShingirai

Mike Madiro is a Zimbabwean politician and the current Deputy Minister in the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage. He is a former Zanu PF chairman for Manicaland Province.

Background

He is Mutare North legislator in the House of Assembly and Zanu-PF Manicaland provincial chair.[1]

Farm Mechanisation Scheme

In July 2020, Mike Madiro was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.

The data is analysed by recipients origin:.

  • Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.

Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,
Mashonaland West US$44,7 million
Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.

  • Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.
  • Masvingo US$26,4 million,
  • Manicaland US$18 million
  • Midlands US$14 million.

Mike Madiro is listed under the thematic group “Politicians”. According to the list, he and his Wilton Farm got a loan of US$319,727.00. [2]


References

  1. Takunda Maodza, [1], Zimbabwe Situation, Published: 19 August, 2019, Accessed: 19 July, 2020
  2. https://www.bigsr.co.uk/single-post/2020/07/18/BSR-EXCLUSIVE-Beneficiaries-of-the-RBZ-Farm-Mechanisation-Scheme BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme], Big Saturday Read, Published: 18 July 2020 Retrieved: 18 July 2020
