Difference between revisions of "Mike Madiro"

<ref name=" BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme"> https://www.bigsr.co.uk/single-post/2020/07/18/BSR-EXCLUSIVE-Beneficiaries-of-the-RBZ-Farm-Mechanisation-Scheme BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme], ''Big Saturday Read'', Published: 18 July 2020 Retrieved: 18 July 2020''</ref>

'''Mike Madiro''' is listed under the thematic group “Politicians”. According to the list, he and his [[Wilton Farm]] got a loan of US$319,727.00.

* Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.

* Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value. <br/>

The data is analysed by recipients origin:.

In '''July 2020''', '''Mike Madiro''' was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 [[RBZ]] [[Farm Mechanisation Scheme]], as a result of the [[Fast Track Land Reform Programme]].

He is [[Mutare]] North legislator in the House of Assembly and [[Zanu-PF]] Manicaland provincial chair.<ref name="zimbabwesituation">Takunda Maodza, [https://www.zimbabwesituation.com/news/uproar-as-irrigation-equipment-lies-idle/#more], ''Zimbabwe Situation, Published: 19 August, 2019, Accessed: 19 July, 2020''</ref>

'''Mike Madiro''' is a Zimbabwean politician and the current Deputy Minister in the [[Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage]]. He is a former [[Zanu PF]] chairman for [[Manicaland Province]].

Background

Farm Mechanisation Scheme

