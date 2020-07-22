Difference between revisions of "Mike Madiro"
He is [[Mutare]] North legislator in the House of Assembly and [[Zanu-PF]] Manicaland provincial chair.<ref name="zimbabwesituation">Takunda Maodza, [https://www.zimbabwesituation.com/news/uproar-as-irrigation-equipment-lies-idle/#more], ''Zimbabwe Situation, Published: 19 August, 2019, Accessed: 19 July, 2020''</ref>
Latest revision as of 06:06, 22 July 2020
|Michael Madiro
|Born
|Mike Madiro
|Occupation
|Politician
|Employer
|Government of Zimbabwe
|Organization
|Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage
|Home town
|Mutare
|Children
|Shingirai
Mike Madiro is a Zimbabwean politician and the current Deputy Minister in the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage. He is a former Zanu PF chairman for Manicaland Province.
Background
He is Mutare North legislator in the House of Assembly and Zanu-PF Manicaland provincial chair.[1]
Farm Mechanisation Scheme
In July 2020, Mike Madiro was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.
The data is analysed by recipients origin:.
- Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.
Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,
Mashonaland West US$44,7 million
Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.
- Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.
- Masvingo US$26,4 million,
- Manicaland US$18 million
- Midlands US$14 million.
Mike Madiro is listed under the thematic group “Politicians”. According to the list, he and his Wilton Farm got a loan of US$319,727.00. [2]
References
- ↑ Takunda Maodza, [1], Zimbabwe Situation, Published: 19 August, 2019, Accessed: 19 July, 2020
- ↑ https://www.bigsr.co.uk/single-post/2020/07/18/BSR-EXCLUSIVE-Beneficiaries-of-the-RBZ-Farm-Mechanisation-Scheme BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme], Big Saturday Read, Published: 18 July 2020 Retrieved: 18 July 2020