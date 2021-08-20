Michael Khazamula Nkuna is an award-winning South African businessman.

Background

Mike Nkuna grew up herding cattle and later worked in his father's butchery in Soweto.[1]

Businesses

Mike Nkuna is the Executive Chairman and founder of Masingita Property Investment Holdings (grounded on real estate, real estate management, property investment and investment holdings). He is a pioneer developer of property in previously disadvantaged areas.[2] In July 2021, Nkuna's Bara Mall, Protea Glen Mall and Jabulani Mall were among those that were damaged in the unrest which started in KwaZulu-Natal and spread to Gauteng, hitting Soweto, Vosloorus, Mamelodi and Katlehong the hardest.[3] In July 2021, Nkuna's commercial property portfolio in the township was estimated at over R2-billion. His business empire survived the volatile 1976 uprising.[4]

Nkuna's Masingita Group of companies owns:

Masingita Shopping Centre - Giyani

Aeroton Convenience Centre - Nasrec

Masingita Plaza - Giyani

Mangalani Convenience Centre - Soweto

Mangalani Convenience Centre - Giyani

Mangalani Shopping Centre - Malamulele

MotorTown - Giyani

Bara Mall - Soweto

Jabulani Mall - Soweto

Masingita Mall - Giyani

Diepsloot Mall - Diepsloot

Masingita Towers - Sandton

Protea Glen Mall - Soweto

Makhado Crossing- Venda

Mike Nkuna also acquired franchises in various retail and filling stations brands and operates these facilities:

Exel Garage - Malamulele

Shell Garage - Giyani

Sasol Garage - Bosworth, Alberton

BP Garage - Soweto

Shell Garage - Soweto

He is also a shareholder and director of the following companies:

Xisaka Investment and Trading (Pty) Limited.

Sindawonye Granulators and Processors (Pty) Limited.

Leopont 299 Properties (Pty) Ltd.

Masingita Property Investment Holdings (Pty) Ltd.

Vlaming (Pty) Ltd.

Illungile Consulting Services.

AuctionInc (Pty) Ltd.

Periscopic Masingita (Pty) Ltd.

Marble Group which owns VW and Audi Centre Polokwane.[5]

Net Worth

While Nkuna's net worth is unknown, his Protea Mall was valued at R700-million while his Jabulani Mall was worth an estimated value of R1.4 billion in July 2021.[4]

Awards & Honours

The University of Johannesburg conferred a Philosophiae Doctor honoris causa on Mike Nkuna. He was conferred with the Honorary Doctorate on the basis of his outstanding contributions as one of the most successful commercial and retail property developers in South Africa.[2]